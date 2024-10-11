Things to watch: Idaho receiver Jordan Dwyer continues to produce despite changing quarterbacks

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – This could be for the Big Sky Conference championship.

When the seventh-ranked Idaho Vandals (4-2, 1-1) travel to Bozeman to take on the third-ranked Montana State Bobcats (6-0, 2-0), the high-water mark of conference competition may be achieved, even if there are nearly two months to go in the season.

With the exception of third-ranked Football Bowl Subdivision Oregon in its opening game, Idaho has probably not faced a tougher opponent than the Bobcats, Vandals coach Jason Eck said.

The Vandals ultimately fell 24-14 in the Oregon game while Montana State beat FBS New Mexico in its opener. Since then, though, the teams have gone different directions.

Idaho has defeated another FBS team, Wyoming, and gone 3-1 against four Football Championship Subdivision ranked teams . The undefeated Bobcats, by contrast, beat up on FCS and Division II also-rans.

While Eck said he would have rather played Montana State’s schedule, what Idaho has come through may have prepared it for the Bobcats.

Here are three story lines to watch in the ESPN2 FCS game of the week.

1. Idaho’s elite edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, who is second in FCS with 7.5 sacks, knocked Northern Arizona’s starting quarterback Ty Pennington out of the game at the end of the first half a week ago. The 25th-ranked Lumberjacks were not the same team in the second half as Idaho posted a 23-17 homecoming win. The Vandals can’t count on that happening again against MSU’s four-year starting quarterback Tommy Mellott. But can James-Newby and the rest of a stout Idaho defensive front force the right-handed Mellott to play from the left side? If so, will that slow down one of the Big Sky’s best running quarterbacks, who has averaged 6.5 yards per carry in his career?

2. Who gets the early lead? Eck said Idaho and Montana State are built to get ahead and control the remainder of the game with good defense and a dominant ground game. Last season, it worked to Idaho’s advantage as it rode a 10-0 lead to a 24-21 victory in Moscow. The Bobcats were forced to pass to try to catch up, and the Vandals held them off as MSU missed a game-tying field-goal attempt in the closing minute.

3. The Jordan Dwyer factor. Idaho has played three quarterbacks this season. Jack Layne started and went down with a collarbone injury against the Ducks that has kept him out of action since. Jack Wagner and Nick Josifek have replaced him, and Idaho’s redshirt sophomore receiver, Dwyer, does not seem to have cared who is throwing to him. He has caught three touchdowns from Wagner and one from Josifek. For the season, Dwyer has 27 receptions for 381 yards and his four touchdowns. Moreover, he has a knack for coming up big in the biggest games. As a freshman in 2022, he caught touchdowns against FBS Washington State and Indiana before being lost to injuries and redshirting. If Wagner and Josifek can find him early against Montana State, Dwyer may provide the lead that will enable the Vandals to set the tempo of the rest of the game, with an improving offensive line blocking for running backs Elisha Cummings and Nate Thomas.