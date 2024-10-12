Trent Avenue parking lot shooting leaves one dead in Millwood

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in a commercial parking lot off Trent Avenue in Millwood, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s and Spokane Valley police deputies responded at about 6:15 a.m. to the shooting in the northwest corner of Trent Avenue and Argonne Road, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Several callers reported hearing gunshots, seeing a victim lying on the ground and that a possible suspect, who was not located by police, fled the scene. Deputies found the man who was shot and tried to save his life until firefighters took over lifesaving efforts. The man died at the scene a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Unit personnel responded to investigate. Detectives believed there was no ongoing threat to the public as a result of the shooting, the release said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the man who died along with his cause and manner of death.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Det. Christina Ennis at (509) 477-3477 and reference No. 10146002.