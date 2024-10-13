Shea Van Olm scores twice, Spokane Chiefs hold off host Regina 4-3

From staff reports

REGINA, Saskatchewan – Shea Van Olm scored two goals, including a key shorthanded insurance goal, and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Regina Pats 4-3 in a Western Hockey League game at the Brandt Centre on Sunday.

The Pats scored less than 5 minutes into the contest on a power play goal by Zach Moore, his second of the season. The Chiefs (7-2-0-0) tied it up barely a minute later when Berkly Catton hit Rasmus Ekström streaking through the slot and the Swedish winger went backhand for his fourth of the season.

Regina (4-4-0-0) went up by one with 6:05 left as Sam Oremba banged home a rebound from inside the right wing circle, then Chiefs forward Shea Van Olm took an unsportsmanlike penalty.

As the penalty expired, Will McIsaac found Van Olm sprinting out of the box and the 20-year-old beat goalie Kelton Pyne on a breakaway for his seventh goal of the season and a 2-all tie.

Spokane took its first lead midway through the second period when Hayden Paupanekis scored on a power play from a sharp angle – his second goal of the season.

They made it a two-goal game a few moments later with a short-handed goal off a two-on-one with Van Olm converting a pass from Berkly Catton, this third helper of the game.

Regina cut into the deficit early in the third. Cole Temple poke-checked the puck from a Chiefs defender at the point and beat Dawson Cowan on a breakaway for his first goal of the season.

Regina pulled its goalie with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third, but despite a barrage of late shots the Pats could not find the equalizer. Regina outshot Spokane 14-2 in the third and 29-21 overall.

Cowan made 26 saves for his league-lead tying fifth win of the season.

The Chiefs continue their season-long six-game, nine-day road trip on Tuesday in Moose Jaw.