The Dirt: Residential community planned for Latah Valley

The Latah Glen Residential Community, a contentious development planned for the Latah Valley neighborhood, is set to include 157 single-family homes.

Developer William Nascimento has looked to develop the vacant plot of land at 3504 S. Inland Empire Way for years but has been halted by ongoing building moratoriums, according to Spokesman-Review records.

Nascimento is the founding principal of Lague Canyon Group, a commercial real estate firm based in Irvine, California.

“Our team continues to diligently advance the development of Latah Glen, a thoughtfully planned land-lease community designed to provide homebuyers with affordable ownership opportunities,” Nascimento wrote in an email.

As far back as 2019, he has worked with city officials to develop the property into a manufactured home community. Manufactured houses are pre-built and placed on a lot, similar to a trailer home.

The development would encompass roughly 40 acres just west of the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and South Cheney Spokane Road.

All 157 homes would be leasable by tenants at an affordable rate, meaning the sum of rent and utility costs do not exceed 30% of the area’s average household income, according to city records.

Plans have changed little since it was originally pitched in 2019.

Last week, a permit application was submitted to allow the construction of a shared clubhouse for the community’s residents.

“At the heart of the community will be the contemporary clubhouse, whose development will represent a significant milestone in realizing the ultimate project’s vision,” Nascimento wrote.

The structure will be one story tall, roughly 1,700 square feet and cost about $800,000 to construct, according to plans.

A grading permit was granted by the city in March to prepare the site for development, according to city records.

South Hill medical or multifamily project

Two sets of permit applications were submitted to the city of Spokane on behalf of Sleep Dentistry of Spokane, a sedation dental clinic near the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center.

One application outlined plans for a multifamily development, and the other for a medical and dental office, according to city records.

Located at 3140 E. 29th Ave., Sleep Dentistry is owned by Dr. Ryan Wilson and Dr. Austin May, the two lead dentists, according to its website.

The property on which the clinic sits is not planned for redevelopment.

The two doctors also own the lot directly north of the clinic at 3144 E. 28th Ave. The property is vacant except for a few paved parking spaces nearest the clinic, according to county records.

The adjacent property directly to the vacant lot’s west, at 3140 E. 28th Ave., is owned by Ryan and Lisa Wilson, county records show. A single-family home is located on the site which once operated as the headquarters for Inland Empire Tours, a travel agency that was administratively dissolved in May, according to Washington Secretary of State records.

Together, the two lots on 28th Avenue encompass about 1 acre and are the site of the project.

According to city records, developers are planning to either build a 30-unit apartment building on the two lots, or a medical and dental office.

The residential building would be three stories tall and encompass a footprint of about 10,000 square feet. Units will comprise of one bedroom and one bathroom or two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A parking lot containing 60 stalls will be included, according to the plans.

The medical and dental office would be one story tall and encompass about 8,000 square feet. Half of its footprint will be a dental surgery center and the other half would be a dental clinic, according to plans.

The estimated cost of the projects are between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, according to the plans.

Steve Goodmansen, associate architect at Spokane-based Bernardo Wills, was the listed applicant in city records. He could not be immediately reached Thursday afternoon.

Apartments planned for Rockwood Neighborhood

Known for its castle-like architecture, an affluent neighborhood on Spokane’s South Hill may host a 14-unit apartment building.

A three-story residential building may soon tower over the impressive homes.

According to plans submitted to the city of Spokane last week, Coeur d’Alene-based Grit & Timber Properties is behind the project.

The firm’s founder, Maksim Shiva, owns the South Hill property, according to county property records.

Dubbed the Lee Street Apartments, the building comprises two-bedroom and two-bathroom units. Each floor will encompass roughly 4,800 square feet except for the basement, which will be about 2,300 square feet, according to plans.

The parking lot is set for 13 stalls.

The project is estimated to cost $3 million.

Goodmansen, associate architect at Spokane-based Bernardo Wills, was also the listed applicant in city records.