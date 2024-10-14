Analyzing the situation for all 15 former Gonzaga and Washington State players entering the 2024-25 NBA season

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 07, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Getty Images)

With the 2024-25 NBA campaign approaching, we take a look at the 11 former Gonzaga players and four former Washington State players currently on NBA rosters, breaking down who’s playing where and what the situation looks like for each former Zag and Coug entering the season.

Gonzaga

Anton Watson, Boston Celtics

Experience: Rookie (Drafted No. 54 overall by Boston Celtics in 2024)

2023-24 numbers: N/A

The situation: Watson landed a two-way contract with the Celtics – not a surprise when taking into account where he was selected in the 2024 NBA Draft and considering the top-end talent and overall depth of the team that spent a late second-round pick on the forward. Watson will spend many of his nights with the G-League’s Maine Celtics, but the Gonzaga product should also get a handful of chances – up to 50 per the terms of his two-way deal – to play in front of the home crowd at TD Garden. How often he gets those opportunities could depend on a variety of circumstances, including the health and availability of Boston players who share his position. Watson’s ability to play multiple positions in the frontcourt, and guard four to five on the defensive end, should nonetheless improve his case to make a greater impact for the G-League club in Maine and spend more nights with the reigning champs in Boston.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

Experience: Second season (Drafted No. 29 overall by Denver in 2023)

2023-24 numbers: 4.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg in 50 games

The situation: It’s possible nobody on this list will see their role change more drastically from one season to the next than Strawther. The Nuggets’ first-round pick one year ago, Strawther appeared in just over half of the team’s games as a rookie and averaged roughly 11 minutes per game. Fast-forward one year and Strawther is one of two candidates – along with third-year pro Christian Braun – to take over the starting shooting guard position vacated by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who left in free agency to join the Orlando Magic. Strawther led all NBA Summer League participants in scoring (28.5 points per game) and played so well the Nuggets opted to shut him down after two games. Braun got the starting nod in both of Denver’s preseason games against Boston in Abu Dhabi, and Strawther started alongside him in one of those, but the former Gonzaga wing outscored his teammate by a wide margin in all three preseason games. Whether he’s in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, Strawther should still contribute in a much bigger larger this season for a Denver team that’s targeting a return to the NBA Finals.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Experience: Second season (Drafted No. 2 overall by Oklahoma City in 2022)

2023-24 numbers: 16.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.8 bpg in 82 games

The situation: Coming off a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him in 2022-23, it was fair to ask how Holmgren would hold up during his rookie season, how he’d adapt to the physicality of the NBA game and how durable he’d be over the course of an 82-game season. Holmgren answered those questions and then some, finishing second behind San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama in Rookie of the Year voting while setting a series of league and franchise records. In addition to becoming the first rookie to make at least 100 3-pointers and record at least 150 blocked shots in one season, he was the first rookie in NBA Playoff history to put up at least 25 points and register a plus/minus of plus-25 in a single game. The Thunder, and Holmgren to some extent, were a surprise story in the Western Conference last season, but that won’t be case in 2024-25 after OKC took the Dallas Mavericks to six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. The 22-year-old Holmgren is expected to make another jump in year two and how he’s able to mesh with the team’s newest frontcourt addition, Isaiah Hartenstein, should go a long way toward determining how far the Thunder can go in the postseason.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Experience: Third season (Drafted No. 31 overall by Indiana in 2022)

2023-24 numbers: 9.3 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.4 rpg in 68 games

The situation: Many expected the third-year pro to explore free agency before signing his next contract, but Nembhard chose not to wait and inked a long-term extension with the Pacers early in the summer, then gave Indiana a ringing endorsement during the team’s recent media day. “I love being in Indy, I love being with this team,” Nembhard said. “It wasn’t really a hard decision at all.” It wasn’t a difficult decision for Indiana’s front office to offer a three-year extension, especially after Nembhard’s late-game heroics – and general production – during the 2023-24 playoffs. Nembhard’s impressive postseason numbers came with starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton sidelined and it’s still unknown how the Pacers will utilize the former Gonzaga standout this season – either as an off-guard playing alongside Haliburton in the starting lineup, or as a backup point guard who can spell the All-Star off the bench and head the second unit. Regardless, Nembhard should be brimming with confidence after starring for the Pacers in the playoffs, landing an extension and making his debut for Canada on the Olympic stage this summer in Paris.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Experience: Fourth season (Drafted No. 5 overall by Orlando Magic in 2021)

2023-24 numbers: 12.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.7 apg in 75 games

The situation: Suggs’ career was at a crossroads after two shaky seasons largely defined by injuries and inconsistent offensive production. The former lottery pick responded by posting career-high shooting percentages, earning an NBA All-Defense nod and helping steer Orlando to the playoffs, where the Magic lost in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs spent a portion of his offseason with the USA Select squad in Las Vegas, helping the Olympic team prepare for the Summer Games in Paris, and is expected to see a “significant” increase in offensive responsibility during his fourth NBA season, according to Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley. Rather than add a traditional point guard to the roster, Orlando elected to sign a veteran shooting guard in Caldwell-Pope, presumably making Suggs the team’s primary playmaker in 2024-25. The former Zag guard is also seeking a contract extension – something most expected will get done by the team’s regular-season opener on Oct. 21.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

Experience: Fourth season (Drafted No. 15 overall by Washington Wizards in 2021)

2023-24 numbers: 13.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 apg in 80 games

The situation: The former Gonzaga shooting guard posted career-high scoring and assist numbers last season, albeit while coming off the bench for a Wizards team that won 15 games and finished with the league’s second-worst record. Kispert’s name has been floated in trade rumors and will become a restricted free agent if the Wizards don’t sign their former first-round pick to a contract extension before the Oct. 21 deadline. After making just 22 starts in 2023-24, Kispert opener on the bench in the team’s preseason opener with Washington electing to start Bilal Coulibaly, a first-round draft pick in 2023. The sharpshooting forward could sign a team-friendly contract and still wind up on the trading block, potentially giving Kispert the opportunity to resume his career with a title contender or playoff team, as opposed to a young Washington team expected to finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Experience: Sixth season (Drafted No. 9 overall by Washington Wizards in 2021)

2023-24 numbers: 13.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg in 68 games

The situation: After a calf injury that forced him to leave the Japanese national team this summer at the Olympics, Hachimura returned to the Lakers without any lingering health issues and is expected to be a key piece for the team with first-year coach JJ Redick. Redick has already confirmed the team will open the season with the same five-man unit that posted a 23-10 record last season: Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. Hachimura was especially effective with that group during a season that saw him post a career-high shooting percentage from the field (53.7%) and shoot better than 40% from the 3-point line for just the second time in his career and first time since 2021-22. Hachimura has been vocally supportive of the Lakers’ coaching hire, recently telling reporters “he was just in the league, he knows exactly what’s happening in the league right now. For us, it’s easy to understand … whatever he says just makes sense.”

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Experience: Sixth season (Drafted No. 21 overall by Memphis Grizzlies in 2019)

2023-24 numbers: 11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.0 bpg in 6 games

The situation: Clarke returned from an Achilles injury in time to play six games for the Grizzlies near the end of last season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in those contests. After making just 62 appearances over the last two years, Clarke is bracing for his first full season since 2021-22 and Memphis is expected to make noise in the Western Conference with Ja Morant back in the fold after the All-Star guard underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last year. Clarke’s started in just 30 of 243 career games and is projected to play a role off the bench for Memphis, which returns standout forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and brings in two-time national college player of the year Zach Edey, who’s currently the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors. Jackson Jr., Edey and Clarke should form one of the NBA’s top defensive frontcourts, and the former Gonzaga big man hasn’t missed a beat since returning the floor, leading the Grizzlies with 17 points during a preseason opener against Dallas.

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs

Experience: Seventh season (Drafted No. 10 overall in 2017 by Portland Trail Blazers)

2023-24 numbers: 11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.8 apg in 29 games

The situation: Not unexpectedly, Collins and the Spurs went through growing pains in 2023-24, settling for a 22-60 record during the first season with top overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Colling underwent surgery for an injury to his right shoulder – sustained in the third quarter of the team’s regular-season finale – and was cleared to participate in 5-on-5 work during the team’s training camp. Collins started in a career-high 29 games last season, but his name has been omitted from most lineup projections, meaning the 26-year-old will most likely spell Wembanyama at the center position or back up Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie or Jeremy Sochan at one of the forward spots. Getting back on the court will be Collins’ primary focus as the season approaches, but the veteran will also look to straighten out his perimeter shooting after watching his 3-percentage drop from 37% to 32% last season.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Experience: Ninth season (Drafted No. 11 overall in 2016 by Oklahoma City Thunder)

2023-24 numbers: 19.4 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 8.2 apg in 82 games

The situation: The eighth season of Sabonis’ NBA career didn’t include a fourth All-Star appearance, even if many felt it should have warranted that after the big man posted his top scoring average since 2020-21, led the league in rebounding for the second consecutive season and earned All-NBA Third Team honors for the second time in as many years. The Lithuanian has plenty to look forward to in season No. 9. Sabonis is one of five subjects of the new Netflix docuseries “Starting 5,” along with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards. On the floor, he returns to a Sacramento team that should have high expectations in the Western Conference after signing perennial All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan. Kings coach Mike Brown has encouraged Sabonis to take more 3-point attempts this season after the forward made 37.9% on 1.1 3’s attempted per game in 2023-24 – the second-highest clip of his career. “If he’s going to shoot it at the same clip, or at least close to the same clip, now it’s just going to create more space for everybody,” Brown told local reporters. “… I’ve talked to him about it and he’s been working on it, but I’m not going to continue pressing him.”

Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors

Experience: 12th season (Drafted No. 13 overall by Boston Celtics in 2013)

2023-24 numbers: 9.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg in 78 games (50 with Utah Jazz)

The situation: A midseason trade sent the veteran forward back to his hometown of Toronto, where Olynyk started in 19 of 28 games and averaged 12.7 points. Olynyk had a few months to settle into his new NBA home before linking up with fellow former Zag Nembhard and the Canadian national team to prepare for the Summer Olympics. The 33-year-old came off the bench in all four games at the Olympics, but provided valuable leadership and mentorship as one of two captains of an otherwise young Canada team in Paris. Olynyk’s role during his first full season in Toronto could look similar. He’ll be one of the elder statesmen on a team built around the younger core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick, and likely the top candidate to back up 7-foot starting center Jakob Poeltl. The Raptors will hope Olynyk can maintain his shooting efficiency after making a career-high 55.5% from the field in 78 games with Utah and Toronto.

Washington State

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Experience: Rookie (Drafted No. 39 overall by Memphis Grizzlies in 2024)

2023-24 numbers: N/A

The situation: This time last year, it was unclear what Washington State would get out of Wells, at that time a high-level Division II transfer from Sonoma State. Few people, if any, projected Wells would lead the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, or that the small forward would hear his name called early in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Wells has shown he belongs, averaging 13.2 points while helping Memphis reach the Las Vegas Summer League championship, and scoring 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench in the team’s preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks. It’ll be an uphill battle for Wells to crack the Grizzlies’ rotation as a rookie, but he should see floor time through the course of a long NBA season and could gain valuable experience suiting up for the G-League Memphis Hustle.

Isaac Jones, Sacramento Kings

Experience: Rookie (signed undrafted free agent deal with the Sacramento Kings in 2024)

2023-24 numbers: N/A

The situation: Not unlike his WSU teammate, Jones made the most of a single season with Kyle Smith and the Cougars, and started appearing on draft boards late in the year. The forward/center who had stops at Wenatchee Valley College and Idaho before transferring to WSU didn’t hear his name called, but was quickly scooped up by the Kings in free agency and signed a two-way contract with the franchise prior to NBA Summer League. Jones posted solid numbers in Vegas, averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds, and recently drew praise from Sacramento coach Mike Brown during training camp. “(Jones) was 4 of 5 from three, but they were all catch-and-shoot shots where he got to his spot and the floor was spaced… and he took the right shot in rhythm. That was great, but more importantly, I think he had 11 opportunities to crash and he crashed all 11 times and came up with some big rebounds… When you have players that are going to bring something special like that to the table, for me and the rest of the staff, that’s eye-opening.” Jones is expected to spend time with the NBA team in Sacramento and G-League squad in nearby Stockton, where he’ll team up with former GU standout Drew Timme, during his rookie season.

Mouhamed Gueye, Atlanta Hawks

Experience: Second season (Drafted No. 39 overall by Charlotte Hornets in 2023)

2023-24 numbers: 4.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg in 6 games

The situation: Atlanta valued the versatile WSU forward enough to use an early second-round pick on him in the 2023 Draft, but Gueye’s rookie season didn’t go as planned as he spent most of the year recovering from a stress fracture in his back. Gueye returned in time to appear in four games for the G-League College Park Skyhawks and played in three games at Vegas Summer League, averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. Gueye dealt with a minor hip injury leading up to training camp, but was cleared to participate and played 11 minutes off the bench in a preseason opener against Indiana. During a media day interview, the ex-Coug said he’s emphasized growth on the defensive end of the floor during the offseason. “Being able to guard one through five,” Gueye said. “I think I was doing a bad job using my hands and feet, but now I feel comfortable using them and I’d say no matter where on the floor, I’ll be ready to guard.” Gueye isn’t expected to be in Atlanta’s rotation when the season opens, but provided he stays healthy there should be more opportunities in year two for the former WSU standout.

Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

Experience: 14th season (Drafted No. 11 overall by Golden State Warriors in 2011)

2023-24 numbers: 17.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg in 77 games

The situation: The last time he wore something other than a Golden State Warriors uniform, Thompson was at Washington State playing for Ken Bone. It could take time to adjust to seeing one of the NBA’s best sharpshooters – and top two-way players for much of his career – in Dallas Mavericks threads and it could take Thompson awhile to adjust to new running mates Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after developing chemistry with Steph Curry and Draymond Green the last 13 seasons. Thompson’s offensive numbers declined during his final year with the Warriors – the shooting guard saw his scoring average drop below 20 points for the first time since 2013-14 – but many suspect that playing alongside two other high-level scorers in Doncic and Irving will open things up for the 14th-year pro and create opportunities that didn’t exist the last few seasons at Golden State. “I might not be able to run as fast or jump as high, but I can still knock down open shots, and I think I can be that missing piece for (Dallas),” Thompson said in August while attending the Hometown Favorites basketball camp. “They can’t send as many double teams. They got to worry about playing the backside and giving up wide-open looks.”