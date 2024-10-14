Homicide victim shot near Spokane Valley grocery store ID’d

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed near a Safeway in Spokane Valley Saturday.

William McCreight, 53, died by homicide from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office released Monday.

McCreight was shot and killed in the grocery parking lot near the northwest corner of Trent Avenue and Argonne Road, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Callers reported seeing a person lying on the ground after hearing multiple gunshots. A suspect fled the scene, the release said.

Detectives don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, although no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said in a text message.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. Christina Ennis at (509) 477-3477 and reference No. 10146002.