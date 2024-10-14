Prep roundup: Stella Petrie scores eventual game-winner for Mead slowpitch; McKenzie Duncan homers Shadle Park into semifinals

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch softball

District 6 4A

Mead 9, Lewis and Clark 8: Stella Petrie reached on a fielder’s choice and scored an insurance run in the fifth inning and the top-seeded Panthers (13-3) outlasted the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (8-9) in a district semifinal. Mead hosts Chiawana in the district title game and a berth to the state tournament on Wednesday. LC, which scored twice in the seventh but couldn’t find the equalizer, hosts Gonzaga Prep in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Chiawana 11, Ferris 5: Jessica Melendez went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs and the second-seeded Riverhawks (15-7) beat the visiting third-seeded Saxons (10-7) in the other semifinal. Marrin Teel homered for Ferris, which faces Pasco in a loser-out game on Wednesday.

District 6 3A/2A

Mt. Spokane 22, Central Valley 5: Addison Jay went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the second-seeded Wildcats (16-0) topped the visiting Bears (10-9) in a first-round game. Kaydin Bradeen and Avery Fox homered for Mt. Spokane, which hosts Shadle Park in a semifinal on Wednesday. Ella Bendele went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for CV.

Shadle Park 13, Hermiston 11 (8): McKenzie Duncan went 4 for 5 with two homers and nine RBIs, including a three-run shot in the eighth inning, and the visiting sixth-seeded Highlanders (11-5) beat the third-seeded Bulldogs (11-8) in a first-round game. Kenley Venoy had a home run and five RBIs for Hermiston, which hosts CV in a loser-out Wednesday.

University 10, Ridgeline 0: Ella Jensen had two hits and two RBIs and the fourth-seeded Titans (14-3) shut out the visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (13-3) in a District 6 3A/2A first-round game. Claire Fulkerson went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for U-Hi, which faces top-seeded Walla Walla in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Walla Walla 10, Deer Park 7: Emily Meliah and Addie Bowe knocked in two runs apiece and the top-seeded Blue Devils (15-7) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Stags (6-10) in a first-round game. Hailey Thompson went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Deer Park, which plays at Ridgeline in a loser-out game Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 4, Shadle Park 0: Gretchen Dorney had a goal and an assist and the Tigers (9-2-2, 5-1) shut out the Highlanders (3-10, 0-6) in a game that was called at the half at ONE Spokane Stadium.