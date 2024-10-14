Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of rape in Manhattan hotel in 2004

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Six more accusers have hit Sean “Diddy” Combs with a new wave of lawsuits, accusing the embattled hip hop mogul of rape and sexual assault, including one incident alleged to have occurred at a Manhattan hotel in 2004.

The four men and two women, all of whom are anonymous plaintiffs, described in court documents attacks that allegedly took place from between 1995 and 2021.

One man detailed an incident that happened in a stockroom at Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, while a woman in Tennessee says she was a 19-year-old college freshman in Brooklyn when after being invited to Combs’ photo shoot in 2004, was forced to take her clothes off, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The Tennessee plaintiff says, after undressing under the threat of violence, she was fondled, molested and then raped while she begged him to stop.

The accuser in the filing says she and a girlfriend met Combs at the shoot and were invited to an afterparty. She admits to agreeing to attend the party, which took place at a Manhattan Marriott hotel, but upon arrival she says she was grabbed and taken into a separate room.

When she asked the man who took her into the room where she was going she says he responded: “You know what you are here for.”

The court filing further alleges the woman and her friend were locked in a room with the Bad Boy Records owner where they were given drinks and told to do cocaine. The woman says, after she resisted, Combs demanded her friend perform oral sex on him and threatened to kill both girls if she didn’t. The suit says that’s when Combs turned to her and told her to take her clothes off before forcing himself on her and sexually assaulting her.

She says a security guard who heard her crying and screaming opened the door to ask if everything was OK, at which time her friend ran out of the room. The plaintiff says she was unable to escape because Combs was still on top of her.

The woman says Combs eventually left the room to speak to the security guard, leaving her in the dark for 30 minutes until another security guard told her she could leave.

The plaintiff has requested a jury trial.

Combs is currently in jail on sex-trafficking charges awaiting trial which is set to start in May.