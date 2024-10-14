Six new lawsuits accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault

By Anne Branigin and Herb Scribner Washington Post

Six additional sexual assault lawsuits were filed against music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday afternoon, alleging attacks that took place at photo shoots, industry parties and Combs’s famous “white parties.” The attacks are alleged to have taken place between 1995 and 2021.

The new filings bring the total number of sexual assault lawsuits Combs faces to 18.

All six lawsuits were filed anonymously to the Southern District of New York by six men and women, and include a person who was a minor at the time of the alleged assault.

Along with Combs, Macy’s department store and the hotel chain Marriott have been named as co-defendants. Macy’s and Marriott did not immediately respond to the Washington Post’s requests for comment.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuits are part of a deluge of complaints announced by a team of lawyers, including Tony Buzbee of the Buzbee Law Firm, Andrew Van Arsdale of AVA Law Group and Antigone Curis of Curis Law. Buzbee did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawyers announced earlier this month that they would be filing more than 100 lawsuits against Combs. They said at a news conference on Oct. 1 that 120 lawsuits from both male and female accusers would be filed in New York, California and Florida beginning this month.

The lawyers said the ages of the accusers ranged from 9 to 38 at the time of the alleged attacks, which were said to have happened in the 2000s and 2010s when Combs’s celebrity profile was at its peak.

Erica Wolff, an attorney for Combs, denied the allegations after the news conference, saying the music mogul “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. … He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Buzbee and Van Arsdale have represented victims of sexual assault in other high-profile cases. Van Arsdale represented hundreds of victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America. Buzbee represented more than a dozen women who accused quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault (many of those cases were settled).

As the accusations pile up against Combs, who has generally denied all wrongdoing, the mogul remains in federal custody in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest last month on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has been accused of running a criminal enterprise to sexually abuse and exploit women, among other crimes. Combs has pleaded not guilty and appealed multiple times to be released on bail. A Manhattan judge set a trial date for the case for May 5.