Ask the doctors: Keeping kids current on health tasks

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My niece and nephew, ages 5 and 9, will be living with my wife and me this year. We have a good pediatrician for their vaccinations and checkups. What other health-related tasks should we be thinking about?

Dear Reader: Finding a good pediatrician for your niece and nephew was an important first step. These are doctors who specialize in the unique medical needs of infants, children and teens. In addition to preventive health care, which includes keeping up with age-appropriate vaccines and diagnosing and treating illnesses, your pediatrician will help track the children’s growth and development milestones. They can also offer guidance regarding nutrition and safety and keep an eye on changes to a child’s mental and emotional well-being.

Taking care of teeth and gums is another important part of health care. It is recommended that a child has their first dental visit when they get their first tooth, or they turn 1 year old, whichever comes first. After that initial visit, appointments should continue every six months. Baby teeth are blueprints for the permanent teeth to come, so tracking their progress and spotting potential problems is important. In order to preserve the children’s good oral health, you will want to establish a regular – and enjoyable – tooth-brushing routine. Your pediatric dentist can help you with this.

Another important evaluation that can be easy to forget is a visit to the eye doctor. Problems with vision can affect all aspects of a child’s development. They may even be misdiagnosed as behavioral issues, such as ADHD, or a learning disability, like dyslexia. An annual eye exam is recommended for children between the ages of 6 and 17. Timing this appointment with the start of the school year will ensure that any deficiencies in eyesight will be caught and corrected.

If either your niece or nephew has any allergies, it is important to let the school know about them. This includes the children’s teachers and coaches as well as the school nurse and administration. Some children require medication during the school day. When this is the case, the school will need your consent to provide them. Your pediatrician will be able to help you with the specifics of this authorization. If there are changes or additions to a child’s medication, it is important that the authorization held by the school be updated promptly.

In most states, children who plan to take part in school-sponsored sports are required to undergo a sports physical. This is sometimes referred to as a preparticipation physical evaluation, or PPE. It includes a medical history of the child and their parents, as well as an in-person physical exam. The goal is to identify any injuries or medical conditions that could put the child at risk of injury or illness.

Your niece and nephew are facing enormous change. So are you and your wife. We think it’s a good idea to explore the resources in your community that can support you all as you navigate this new life.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.