Hurricane center tracks Atlantic, Caribbean systems that could develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday continued to track a system in the Atlantic and one that could form in the Caribbean that have chances to develop into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

As of the NHC’s 8 a.m. tropical outlook, one system located in the central tropical Atlantic was a well-defined area of low pressure with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

“This system remains embedded in a dry air environment, and development is unlikely over the next couple of days,” forecasters said. “However, this system is forecast to move generally westward and environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development by the middle to latter part of this week,”

The NHC stated a tropical depression could form as it heads west-northwest and moves near the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands.

If it gains enough strength, it could become Tropical Storm Nadine.

Long-range forecast models show it potentially moving near Puerto Rico and over Hispaniola.

The NHC gives it a 10% chance of development in the next two days and 60% in the next seven.

The NHC is also expecting a broad area of low pressure to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the middle or late part of this week.

“Some gradual development is possible thereafter if the system stays over water while it moves slowly west-northwestward towards northernCentral America,” forecasters said. “Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across portions of Central America later this week.”

The NHC gives it a 30% chance to develop in the next seven days.

So far the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 13 named systems including nine hurricanes and four tropical storms. It also tracked one potential system that made landfall before becoming named.

Three of those hurricanes made Florida landfall on the Gulf Coast: Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.