Prep roundup: Jenna Howe scores goal with three assists for West Valley girls soccer; Mara Sandberg leads Gonzaga Prep volleyball past Shadle Park
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls soccer
2A
West Valley 13, Rogers 0: Jenna Howe scored a goal with three assists and the visiting Eagles (11-0-1, 8-0) beat the Pirates (0-10, 0-7) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Reagan Simpson came off the bench to score twice for West Valley.
North Central 2, Pullman 1 (SO): Audrey Bartlett scored unassisted early in regulation and the visiting Wolfpack (6-6, 4-4) defeated the Greyhounds (8-3, 6-2) 4-1 in a shootout. Sidney Johnson tied the game in the 55th minute for the Greyhounds.
Clarkston 4, Deer Park 3 (OT): Rebecca Skinner scored the winner in overtime, her fourth of the game, and the Bantams (8-4, 4-4) defeated the visiting Stags (6-5, 3-5). Rylee Pfeifer scored three goals for Deer Park.
NEA
Riverside 1, Colville 0: Layla Baker scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute and the Rams (4-5, 2-1) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-7, 0-3). Amelia Carroll made six saves for the clean sheet.
2B
Freeman 11, Newport 0: Rylee Russell scored six goals and the Scotties (10-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-6, 0-4). Russell has 31 goals on the season, the most in the state in any classification.
Northwest Christian 3, Upper Columbia Academy 0: The visiting Crusaders (7-1-1, 4-1) defeated the Lions (2-5, 2-4).
Volleyball
4A/3A
Gonzaga Prep 3, Shadle Park 0: Mara Sandberg had 11 kills with 10 digs and the visiting Bullpups (7-2, 5-1) beat the Highlanders (7-6, 2-4).
Mead 3, Ferris 1: Ava Durgan had 14 kills and the visiting Panthers (4-5, 3-3) beat the Saxons (4-6, 1-4).
Central Valley 3, University 0: The visiting Bears (3-7, 2-3) beat the Titans (2-7, 1-5).
2A
Pullman 3, North Central 0: Sophie Armstrong had 11 kills and the Greyhounds (7-5, 6-3) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (3-11, 2-6). Mandy Schwahn had 13 kills for NC.
West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Hailey Colyar and Macy Osborn had six kills apiece and the visiting Eagles (11-0, 8-0) beat the Pirates (1-10, 0-8). Cidney Pernell led Rogers with four kills.
Deer Park 3, Clarkston 0: Jacey Boesell had 19 assists, and the visiting Stags (10-2, 5-2) defeated the Bantams (5-4, 5-3). Reese De Groot had 11 kills for the Bantams.
Nonleague
Cheney 3, East Valley 0: Mairyn O’Regan had eight kills and the Blackhawks (3-8) beat the visiting Knights (2-9). Victoria Madge led East Valley with seven kills.
Ridgeline 3, Lewis and Clark 3: Brooklyn Hillman and Rahni Greene had nine kills apiece and the visiting Falcons (10-0) beat the Tigers (4-6).
NEA
Riverside 3, Colville 0: Kaylee Winterroth had 12 kills, KC Murphey added 11 assists, and the Rams (6-5, 1-1) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-8, 0-3). Allison Petrey had eight kills for Colville.
2B
Freeman 3, Colfax 0: Aspyn Reed, Greta Van Gemert and Avery Berglund had seven kills apiece, and the Scotties (10-1, 7-0) defeated the Bulldogs (4-6, 4-4). Ava Swan had 10 kills for the Bulldogs.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Upper Columbia Academy 0: Zoey Galbreath had 11 kills and 39 assists, and the visiting Broncos (11-1, 7-1) defeated the Lions (1-6, 1-6). Kari Willey had three kills for the Lions.
Northwest Christian 3, Newport 1: Kaitlyn Waters had 16 kills, Lauren Mathews added 21 assists, and the visiting Crusaders (9-2, 6-1) defeated the Grizzlies (4-5, 4-4). Kaylia Earl had 15 kills for the Grizzlies.