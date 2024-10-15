Prep roundup: Jenna Howe scores goal with three assists for West Valley girls soccer; Mara Sandberg leads Gonzaga Prep volleyball past Shadle Park

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

2A

West Valley 13, Rogers 0: Jenna Howe scored a goal with three assists and the visiting Eagles (11-0-1, 8-0) beat the Pirates (0-10, 0-7) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Reagan Simpson came off the bench to score twice for West Valley.

North Central 2, Pullman 1 (SO): Audrey Bartlett scored unassisted early in regulation and the visiting Wolfpack (6-6, 4-4) defeated the Greyhounds (8-3, 6-2) 4-1 in a shootout. Sidney Johnson tied the game in the 55th minute for the Greyhounds.

Clarkston 4, Deer Park 3 (OT): Rebecca Skinner scored the winner in overtime, her fourth of the game, and the Bantams (8-4, 4-4) defeated the visiting Stags (6-5, 3-5). Rylee Pfeifer scored three goals for Deer Park.

NEA

Riverside 1, Colville 0: Layla Baker scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute and the Rams (4-5, 2-1) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-7, 0-3). Amelia Carroll made six saves for the clean sheet.

2B

Freeman 11, Newport 0: Rylee Russell scored six goals and the Scotties (10-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-6, 0-4). Russell has 31 goals on the season, the most in the state in any classification.

Northwest Christian 3, Upper Columbia Academy 0: The visiting Crusaders (7-1-1, 4-1) defeated the Lions (2-5, 2-4).

Volleyball

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Shadle Park 0: Mara Sandberg had 11 kills with 10 digs and the visiting Bullpups (7-2, 5-1) beat the Highlanders (7-6, 2-4).

Mead 3, Ferris 1: Ava Durgan had 14 kills and the visiting Panthers (4-5, 3-3) beat the Saxons (4-6, 1-4).

Central Valley 3, University 0: The visiting Bears (3-7, 2-3) beat the Titans (2-7, 1-5).

2A

Pullman 3, North Central 0: Sophie Armstrong had 11 kills and the Greyhounds (7-5, 6-3) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (3-11, 2-6). Mandy Schwahn had 13 kills for NC.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Hailey Colyar and Macy Osborn had six kills apiece and the visiting Eagles (11-0, 8-0) beat the Pirates (1-10, 0-8). Cidney Pernell led Rogers with four kills.

Deer Park 3, Clarkston 0: Jacey Boesell had 19 assists, and the visiting Stags (10-2, 5-2) defeated the Bantams (5-4, 5-3). Reese De Groot had 11 kills for the Bantams.

Nonleague

Cheney 3, East Valley 0: Mairyn O’Regan had eight kills and the Blackhawks (3-8) beat the visiting Knights (2-9). Victoria Madge led East Valley with seven kills.

Ridgeline 3, Lewis and Clark 3: Brooklyn Hillman and Rahni Greene had nine kills apiece and the visiting Falcons (10-0) beat the Tigers (4-6).

NEA

Riverside 3, Colville 0: Kaylee Winterroth had 12 kills, KC Murphey added 11 assists, and the Rams (6-5, 1-1) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-8, 0-3). Allison Petrey had eight kills for Colville.

2B

Freeman 3, Colfax 0: Aspyn Reed, Greta Van Gemert and Avery Berglund had seven kills apiece, and the Scotties (10-1, 7-0) defeated the Bulldogs (4-6, 4-4). Ava Swan had 10 kills for the Bulldogs.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Upper Columbia Academy 0: Zoey Galbreath had 11 kills and 39 assists, and the visiting Broncos (11-1, 7-1) defeated the Lions (1-6, 1-6). Kari Willey had three kills for the Lions.

Northwest Christian 3, Newport 1: Kaitlyn Waters had 16 kills, Lauren Mathews added 21 assists, and the visiting Crusaders (9-2, 6-1) defeated the Grizzlies (4-5, 4-4). Kaylia Earl had 15 kills for the Grizzlies.