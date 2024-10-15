Review: Spokane Children’s Theatre’s ‘Newsies’ is a lively, passionate musical worth seeing again and again

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

When watching a production I’m reviewing, I’m often too busy scribbling down notes about plot points and scenes or songs that stood out to me to think about the actual review itself. I usually sleep on it, then sit down with my notebook and try to make sense of what I wrote down during the show in the dark theater.

While watching Spokane Children’s Theatre’s production of “Newsies,” though, there were several moments when I stopped and thought “I have to make sure to express the passion these performers have for this musical.”

All performers are passionate about the show they’re in, of course, but there was something special about the young performers in “Newsies,” who seemed to truly grasp the weight of the characters’ situation.

Newsies, as they were called, were children who sold the afternoon editions of newspapers across the country. The children would buy bundles with their own money and make a small profit per paper.

In 1899, Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst, publishers of the “New York World” and “New York Journal,” respectively, raised the price of a bundle of papers from 50 cents to 60. Unhappy with this change, the newsboys and girls of New York City decided to strike.

The strike inspired the 1992 musical film “Newsies,” directed by Kenny Ortega and written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. The film was adapted into a stage musical of the same name, which features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

As Jack Kelly, leader of the newsies, John Jacob Bernal played a big part in bringing passion to the show, especially while singing about wanting to go to Santa Fe or his love for Katherine Plumber, a reporter trying to write more than just feature stories. At one point, in a heated moment with Pulitzer (Jackson Geiger), Bernal had his fist clenched so tightly I thought he actually would swing.

Paige Hardy, as Plumber, channeled the strife of every woman who has had to work twice as hard to be taken as seriously as their male counterpart. Her solo number “Watch What Happens” was equal parts funny and inspiring.

I enjoyed watching the genuine friendship between Jonah Soderquist’s Crutchie and Bernal’s Kelly, with the pair’s “Santa Fe” acting as a great start to the show. Soderquist’s “Letter from the Refuge” was particularly touching.

Gideon Booz and Asher Milonas fit right into the ragtag bunch as brothers and new newsies Davey and Les. Booz was great as Bernal’s right-hand man when it came time to organize the strike, and the young Milonas was a pro at getting laughs from the audience.

As could be expected, the newsies shined when working together, with songs like “Carrying the Banner” and “The World Will Know” standing out. The latter song riled up the audience in a way I haven’t seen at any recent productions.

The fun choreography by Megan Sok, which included tap dance, creative use of newspapers and made use of the impressive set by Cord Aaron, also elicited a few hoots and hollers from the crowd.

“Newsies” is worth seeing multiple times to make sure you catch all the fun choices the cast makes while in the background of a scene, like the way Bernal kept sneaking glances at Hardy while she reviewed a show at Medda’s (Tanya Brownlee) theater, or the way Medda danced along with the Bowery Beauties like she was a stage mom.

The little moments the newsies shared in particular – from playful ribbing to consolation after a fight with Pulitizer’s men – went a long way to express the love they have for one another.

Though the cast of Spokane Children’s Theatre production of “Newsies” won’t have to experience the hardships the real newsies did, the group, the next generation of theatrical talent in Spokane, dug deep and made sure the audiences left knowing how hard the newsies fought for what was right.

The show is directed by Natalie Lemley, assistant directed by Audrie West, music directed by Andrea LaPlante and stage managed by Tony West.