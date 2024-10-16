Allison Welch: Prop 1 gives power back to Idaho voters

Allison Welch

By Allison Welch

As we approach the November election, the debate over Proposition 1 – the Open Primaries Initiative–is heating up. And just as expected, opposition from Idaho’s political elites and wealthy donors is starting to take center stage. It’s frustrating, but not surprising. Of course, the special interest funders who’ve benefited from our closed primary system are going to speak out against change.

They’ve had control over Idaho’s elections for more than a decade, and they’re not interested in giving that power back to the people of Idaho.

Proposition 1 isn’t some radical new idea. It’s a simple, straightforward fix to a broken system. In fact, it is so simple my own children have pointed out how many times we already use ranked choice voting. For example, at my children’s middle school, they get to rank their choices for their electives, their class name and what activities they do for spirit day. It is a fair way to make every student’s vote count by giving them more voice and more choice.

A high school student recently asked me, “Can you imagine not ranking your class preferences and then being enrolled in a class you were never interested in taking?” When it comes to politics, I know how this feels. I would like more voice and more choice.

Another reason I will vote for Proposition 1, is because I love democracy. I believe everyone should have the right to elect their leaders. Right now, more than 270,000 independent voters are shut out of our primaries, forced to choose a party they don’t identify with just to have a say in who represents them. This initiative would open the door for all Idaho voters to participate in every election, regardless of their party affiliation. It also gives us a tool to find commonality and middle ground with who we elect and hold those elected leaders accountable.

But people with money and influence don’t like that. It’s no surprise they’re willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to plaster fear-mongering signs across the state. Proposition 1 will not turn Idaho into California. We are Idaho voters and if given more choice and more voice, we will vote like Idahoans. Voting yes actually proves we are not like California because Proposition 1 started with frustrated citizens across Idaho who are tired of being ignored, tired of watching political decisions get made without their input. This is a homegrown movement built by Idahoans who want to restore accountability, transparency and real choices in our elections.

It’s time for Idaho voters to take back their power. With Proposition 1, we can ensure that every voter has the opportunity to participate in the election process from start to finish. Every Idahoan deserves the right to vote for the candidates they believe in, without having to navigate the closed doors of party politics. We want more choice and more voice.

The people with money and influence are going to fight tooth and nail to stop this initiative, but we can’t let them. We deserve better than a binary system designed to serve the few at the expense of the many. That’s why I’m voting yes on Proposition 1 – and I hope you will, too.

Allison Welch is a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho.