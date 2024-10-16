On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
2:08 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS / truTV
5:08 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix TNT
Football, college
4 p.m.: Georgia State at Marshall ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Denver at New Orleans Prime Video
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Children’s Open Golf
8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle ESPN+
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Denver at New Orleans 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change