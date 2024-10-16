Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane, University slowpitch punch tickets to 3A/2A state; GSL cross country results

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch softball

District 6 4AChiawana 9, Mead 5: Chase Wirt went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting second-seeded Riverhawks (19-3) beat the top-seeded Panthers (13-4) in the district title game. Mead hosts the district second-place game for a bid to state on Friday.

Ferris 17, Pasco 4: Cadence Hyndman, Tori Norling and Ava Deleon each had three hits and two RBIs and the third-seeded Saxons (11-7) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Bulldogs (1-21) in a loser-out. Ferris faces LC in a loser-out on Friday.

Lewis and Clark 17, Gonzaga Prep 5: Beibhinn Kilgore and Izzy Heister knocked in four runs apiece and the fifth-seeded Tigers (9-9) beat the sixth-seeded visiting Bullpups (1-16) in a loser-out. Heister and Vienna Klein hit homers for LC. Emma Laughlin went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for G-Prep.

District 6 3A/2A

Mt. Spokane 10, Shadle Park 0: Avery Fox went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the second-seeded Wildcats (17-0) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Highlanders (11-6) in a district semifinal. Mt. Spokane hosts University in the district title game Friday and both teams qualify for state. Laniya Mawdsley-Cabrera went 3 for 3 for Shadle Park.

University 12, Walla Walla 8: Ashlyn Carver went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs and the visiting fourth-seeded Titans (15-3) beat the top-seeded Blue Devils (14-8) in a district semifinal. Claire Fulkerson had two hits with a homer for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 17, Deer Park 5: Emma Myers went 5 for 5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs and the fifth-seeded Falcons (14-3) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Stags (6-11) in a loser-out. Ridgeline hosts Shadle Park on Friday in a winner-to-state game. Hailey Thompson homered for Deer Park.

Central Valley 15, Hermiston (Ore.) 11: Ella Bendele went 3 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs and the visiting seventh-seeded Bears (12-9) beat the third-seeded Bulldogs (11-9) in a loser-out. Shiloh McCoy had four hits with a homer and Cora Donley went 5 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBIs for CV, which travels to Walla Walla for a winner-to-state on Friday.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 0: Pearl Garabedian scored from an assist by Jennah Wanner in the 25th minute and the Bullpups (9-3-1, 6-1) held off the visiting Panthers (6-5-2, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Amelia Pielle made four saves for the clean sheet.

Cheney 2, Central Valley 1: Avery Warren and Kinley Collins scored first-half goals and the Blackhawks (5-8, 2-5) held off the visiting Bears (1-9-1, 1-6).

Avery Bringhurst scored in the 53rd minute for CV.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 2 (SO): Grace Hughes tied it in the 72nd minute and the visiting Wildcats (9-2, 5-2) beat the Falcons (6-5-2, 5-2) 5-4 in a shootout. Ridgeline led 2-1 at the half on goals by Natalie Thompson and Emmy Van Lith.

Lewis and Clark 2, Ferris 0: The Tigers (10-2-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (6-7, 3-4). Details were unavailable.

University 1, Shadle Park 0 (forfeit): The Titans (7-5-1, 2-5) earned a forfeit over the Highlanders (3-11, 0-7).

Cross country

4A/3A at Central Valley: Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell (15 minutes, 42.52 seconds) and Parker Westermann (15:54.84) finished 1-2 in the boys race while the Wildcats’ Jane Wycoff won the girls race in 19:06.13. The Wildcats swept the boys team scores over Central Valley, University and Gonzaga Prep; University swept in the girls race.

4A/3A at Shadle Park: Lewis and Clark’s Brody Graham won the boys race in 16:00.30 while LC’s Katie Lubbe won the girls race in 19:31.10. Lewis and Clark boys swept Mead and Shadle; Mead girls swept while LC topped Shadle.