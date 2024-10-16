Robert Telles sentenced for murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS – Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was sentenced Wednesday to 28 years to life in prison for the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

In August, a jury found Telles guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older, for killing German in September 2022 over articles the journalist wrote about his conduct as an elected official.

German had reported on allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment within the county office and carried on an affair with a staffer.

Jurors sentenced Telles to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years for the first-degree murder charge. But District Judge Michelle Leavitt on Wednesday gave him additional time behind bars for the enhancements for murder with a deadly weapon and murder against a victim 60 or older.

Taking into account the two years that Telles has spent in jail since he was arrested for German’s murder, he could be eligible for parole in 26 years. But he still faces a maximum term of life in prison if he is not granted parole.

Prosecutors and Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, will each have the opportunity to argue in front of the judge on Wednesday before she issues the sentence. On Tuesday, Draskovich filed court papers asking to withdraw as Telles’ lawyer following the sentencing, citing a “mutual agreement” between the two.

Telles also will be allowed to give a statement to the judge.