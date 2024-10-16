Spokane Chiefs fall behind early, tie it up, fall to host Brandon 6-3

From staff reports

BRANDON, Manitoba – Matteo Michels and Marcus Nguyen scored two goals apiece and the Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Spokane Chiefs 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Westoba Place on Wednesday.

The Chiefs fell behind 3-0 after the first period, tied it up in the first 5 minutes, 13 seconds of the second period, but gave up three consecutive goals down the stretch – including a short-handed goal by Nguyen, his sixth overall of the season, with just more than 6 minutes to play.

Nguyen made it 3-0 with 5 minutes left in the first period, then the Chiefs reeled off three straight to open the second.

Rasmus Ekström started the scoring, set up by Berkly Catton, just 21 seconds into the period. Catton fed Chase Harrington with a backhanded pass from below the goal line for Harrington’s first of the season at 4:17 of the second, then the duo hooked up again on the rush, with Harrington snapping a shot past Wheat Kings goalie Carson Bjarnason (22 saves).

But Michels scored with exactly 1 minute left in the period, then Nolan Flamand made it a two-goal game 27 seconds into the third.

Dawson Cowan made 20 saves for the Chiefs, who played for the second consecutive night and for the fifth time in eight days on their seasonlong road trip.

The Chiefs finish the trip on Friday at Swift Current.