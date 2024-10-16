U.S. Navy wreckage found, two crew members still missing after aircraft crashes near Mount Rainier

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 132 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. (U.S. Navy)

Aerial search crews located the wreckage of a U.S. Navy aircraft after a full day of combing the mountains and forests east of Mt. Rainier.

Two crew members piloting the EA-18G Growler from Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 remained missing Wednesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the Tuesday afternoon crash into a mountainside during a routine training flight. The identities of the crew members have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Search efforts are ongoing, according to a Naval Air Forces news release.

An emergency operations center was established on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to coordinate response efforts. The U.S. Navy made preparations to deploy personnel to secure the remote crash site of the $67 million aircraft. It is not accessible by motorized vehicles.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a four-day flight restriction around Mount Aix in Yakima County “to provide a safe environment for search.”

Mount Aix is a 7,766 foot peak in the William O. Douglas Wilderness 24 miles southeast of Mount Rainer.

“I am thankful for the tremendous teamwork displayed by the NAS Whidbey Island squadrons – VAQ, VP, VQ, TOCRON 10 and SAR – as Team Whidbey continues to respond to our tragic mishap,” said Capt. David Ganci, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Electronic Attack Wing. “I am also grateful to local law enforcement, responders and tribal communities whose partnership has been essential in planning our critical next steps for access to the site.”

Multiple search and rescue teams, including a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, were launched from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island “to locate the crew and examine the crash site,” according to a previous release.

Aerial operations continued Wednesday evening, launching from NAS Whidbey Island and searching in the area 30 miles west of Yakima. Responders faced mountainous terrain, cloudy weather and low visibility during the search.

Additional units that supported the search included U.S. Navy Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron One (VQ-1), Patrol Squadron (VP-46), NAS Whidbey Island Search and Rescue and U.S. Army 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s 36th Rescue Squadron, based at Fairchild Air Force Base, also responded to support efforts, said Lt. Sidney Walters, 92nd Air Refueling Wing chief of public affairs.

Search crews found the crash site shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 21 hours after the aircraft crashed, according to Naval Air Forces.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The VAQ-130, also known as the “Zappers,” is based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and recently completed a combat deployment on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, according to the U.S. Navy.

The EA-18G Growler is a variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with an electronic warfare suite, according to the U.S. Navy’s website. All EA-18G squadrons are stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, with the exception of VAQ-141, which is based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The first Growler test aircraft went into production in 2004 and made its first flight in 2006, according to the U.S. Navy.

In 2010, three squadrons, VAQ-132, 141 and 138, transitioned to the Growler. The Growler has been deployed around the globe since.

In 2013, a U.S. Navy EA-6B Prowler, based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, crashed during a routine training flight into a farm field west of Harrington, killing three aviators on board. An investigation into the crash determined it was caused by pilot error.