Jane Fonda to receive the 2025 SAG Life Achievement Award

By Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Over her career, Jane Fonda has collected honorary awards from the Cannes and Venice film festivals, the American Film Institute, the Producers Guild of America and, just three years ago, the Golden Globes.

Come February, she’ll pick up yet another honor, becoming the 60th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute, the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.

Fonda, 87, will receive the award at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 23 in a ceremony that will stream live on Netflix.

“I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers,” Fonda said in a statement. “SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come.”

The daughter of Henry Fonda, she made her feature debut in the 1960 romantic comedy “Tall Story” and enjoyed her greatest critical and commercial successes in a run of 1970s films that included Oscar-winning turns in “Klute” and “Coming Home,” and a lead in the politically charged thriller “The China Syndrome.” Fonda’s activism made her a polarizing figure, particularly for her involvement in the Vietnam-era antiwar movement.

“Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “We honor Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created. Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry.”