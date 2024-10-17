Prep roundup: Kiya Silva hat tricks in West Valley win over Deer Park; Olivia Ohman leads Gonzaga Prep volleyball past Central Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 7, Deer Park 0: Kiya Silva had three goals and the visiting Eagles (12-0-1, 9-0) beat the Stags (6-6, 3-6).

East Valley 2, North Central 0: Hayden Anderson had two goals and the Knights (6-5-1, 3-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (6-7, 4-5).

NEA

Lakeside 3, Colville 1: Brooklyn More, Tea Simonson and Katie Higens each scored and the visiting Eagles (5-5-1, 3-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (3-8, 0-4).

2B

Freeman 2, Northwest Christian 1: Avery Gass and Rylee Russell scored and the visiting Scotties (11-0, 8-0) beat the Crusaders (7-2-1, 4-2). Addison Fazio scored for Northwest Christian.

Volleyball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Olivia Ohman had nine kills and the Bullpups (8-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Bears (3-7, 1-4). Aspen Henry led CV with five kills.

Mead 3, Cheney 0: Ava Durgan had 11 kills and the visiting Panthers (5-5, 4-3) beat the Blackhawks (3-9, 2-6). Michaela DiBernardo led Cheney with seven kills.

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Rahni Greene had 10 kills and the visiting Falcons (11-0, 7-0) beat the Titans (2-8, 1-5). Audrey Kannapien had four aces and 13 assists for University.

Lewis and Clark 3, Shadle Park 0: Simeon Paradiso had 12 kills and the Tigers (5-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Highlanders (7-7, 2-5). Brynn Hooper led Shadle with seven kills.

GSL 2A

North Central 3, East Valley 1: Mandy Schwahn had nine kills and the visiting Wolfpack (4-11) beat the Knights (2-10, 2-7). Elly Good led East Valley with 17 kills.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Ella Forster had 18 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (8-5, 7-3) beat the Pirates (1-11, 0-9).

West Valley 3, Deer Park 0: Tala Gilcrest had 12 kills and the visiting Eagles (12-0, 9-0) beat the Stags (10-3, 5-3). Camryn Chapman had 10 kills and two aces for Deer Park.

NEA

Riverside 3, Medical Lake 1: Zoe Wilson had 11 kills and the Rams (7-5, 2-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (6-7, 1-2).

NE 2B







Davenport 3, Newport 0: Chole Hammond had 13 kills, Faith Bell added 16 assists and the host Gorillas (9-2, 7-0) swept the Grizzlies (4-5, 4-4). Kaylia Earl had seven kills for Newport.

Northwest Christian 3, St. George’s 0: Kaitlyn Waters had 13 kills and seven digs and the Crusaders (10-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Dragons (2-11, 2-7). Aidan Ainsworth added six aces and seven kills for Northwest Christian.

Upper Columbia 3, Kettle Falls 2: Lyla Libby had 10 kills and the Lions (3-8) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-9) in a nonleague match.

Liberty 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1: Kendall Denny had 31 kills and the Lancers (6-5, 5-3) beat the visiting Broncos (11-2, 7-2). Zoe Galbreath had 11 kills, two aces, and a block for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Cross country

GSL 2A at Franklin Park: Miles Watson won the boys race in 18 minutes, 6.4 seconds for North Central, which won the meet with 51 points, followed by Rogers (61), East Valley (75) and Deer Park (99).

NC’s Isabella Schlettert won the girls race in 20:52.22 and her Wolfpack (19 points) won the meet, followed by East Valley (40).