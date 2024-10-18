17-year-old girl dies in rollover crash near Newport

A 17-year-old North Idaho girl died four days after she was thrown from a car during a rollover crash on Sunday.

Tyler A. Cooper, of Oldtown, Idaho, was driving Sunday afternoon south on U.S. Highway 2 about 15 miles southwest of Newport when she went off the road, continued through the median and rolled into the northbound lanes, coming to rest in a ditch, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Cooper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the 2005 Volvo XC90 she was driving during the crash, troopers said.

She was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where she died Thursday afternoon.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.