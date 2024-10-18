Commentary: Tony Bennett stood for more than basketball. That’s why he left.

By Jerry Brewer Washington Post

Tony Bennett quit before he compromised. It was the most Bennett ending ever, the truest way a man of his conviction could say goodbye.

It doesn’t take 10 minutes around Bennett to appreciate his substance, to marvel at how well he understands himself, to feel the strength of his character regardless of whether his beliefs seem too idealistic or old-fashioned. He spent 18 years building a Hall of Fame coaching career with sincerity and grace. He developed his teams on five pillars, creating an indestructible standard. On Friday morning, he announced his retirement as the men’s basketball coach at Virginia, giving it all up because he’s uncertain he can tolerate the changing sport he loves.

He’s only 55, and when he flashes that boyish smile, you ignore all the gray in his hair. But Bennett is done.

During his farewell remarks at John Paul Jones Arena, Bennett lost the fight to suppress his emotions.

“I realized I’m no longer the best coach to lead this program in this current environment,” he began, yielding often to tears. “If you’re going to do it, you’ve got to be all-in. You have to give everything. If you do it halfhearted, then it’s not fair to the university and those young men.”

The anti-player compensation faction will use his retirement to emphasize the ills of paying athletes. However, Bennett made it clear that he faults the lack of leadership and regulation - not the players - for a chaotic system that has turned lenient new transfer rules and laughable name, image and likeness policies into a pay-for-play free agency in which coaches must deal with agents as much as parents. It became hard for Bennett to teach his pillars - humility, passion, unity, servanthood and thankfulness - and guide players through the intricacies of his team’s playing style in an environment that breeds impatience and welcomes rapacious middle men.

Virginia basketball players watch as coach Tony Bennett retires as head coach in a press conference in Charlottesville, Va. (Justin Ide/For The Spokesman-Review)

“I think it’s right for student-athletes to receive revenue,” Bennett said. “Please don’t mistake me. I do. But the game and college athletics are not in a healthy spot. There needs to be change.”

Said Carla Williams, the Virginia athletic director, “We’re all better because of the way he has represented college basketball and college athletics.”

If college sports are truly better, the best tribute to Bennett would be to reform before more coaches with integrity send in their resignation letters.

To the end, Bennett led with conviction. He considered retiring after last season, but his concerns quickly turned to excitement as the coaching staff recruited well during the offseason. The competitor in him took over again. But during a recent trip during Virginia’s fall break, Bennett spent time alone with his wife, Laurel.

At the Tides Inn, a Virginia waterfront resort, they relaxed, gazed at the Rappahannock River and had deep conversations. Bennett gained clarity. He wanted more time with his loved ones. He wanted to be a better husband, father, son, brother and friend. He could keep fighting change in college basketball, but he was most passionate about investing in his personal life.

He remembered a quote from the late Christian missionary Jim Elliot: “He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.”

Said Bennett on Friday: “This position has been on loan. It wasn’t mine to keep, and it’s time to give it back.”

So he will gain what he cannot lose. It’s more than family. He’s at peace. He will miss the grind. He will miss the camaraderie. He will miss the responsibility to bring out the best in his players - as students, as athletes, as men. He won’t miss having his slow-paced style of play and pack-line defense scrutinized, but he can joke about that now.

Bennett exits as one of the greatest coaches in history. He won 433 games and posted a .719 winning percentage. He started his career by replacing his father, Dick Bennett, at Washington State and winning 26 games in each of his first two seasons. Since 2009, he has led Virginia to a 364-136 record, leading the Cavaliers to two ACC tournament titles, six regular season crowns and 10 NCAA tournament appearances. In 2019, the Cavaliers won their first national championship, completing the most inspiring redemption story I’ve ever witnessed after their historic loss to No. 16 seed UMBC in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Bennett did it all with a refreshing lack of bluster. He seemed uncomfortable only when attempting to handle praise. Hype wasn’t in his vocabulary. He was allergic to excessive attention, which made him a tricky coach to cover. But his genuine manner made up for it. There are no empty calories to Bennett. He made you respect his boundaries, but when he allowed you in, you found greater respect for his humanity.

“That’s the beauty of this sport,” Bennett said. “You get to choose how you do it.”

You also get to choose how you won’t do it. Bennett, a man of faith and a coach full of principles he inherited from his father, was born to lead teams. His mission was to get players to commit to a style and philosophy that transcended comfort. He believed in growth, not ease. It takes time to buy in, but college basketball is too full of escape routes now for a coach to gradually build that level of trust. There’s no servanthood required for instant gratification. So Bennett chose to be thankful for the good times he had.

“I’m a square peg in a round hole,” Bennett said. “Maybe that’s the hard part to admit.”

It would have been harder if Bennett tried to pretend. Asked whether he’d have regrets for leaving the profession at such a young age, Bennett replied: “I think I’d have more regrets staying longer and not being able to be all in and not sure and giving everything to these guys.”

It’s exactly what you would expect Bennett to say. He won’t cheat the game. He won’t cheat himself. He was one extraordinary square peg.