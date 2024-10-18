Letters for Oct. 18, 2024

I-2117 bad deal for voters

Emry Dinman’s article “Is Washington Saving the Climate or Taking Your Lunch Money?” (Sept. 18) was a thorough look at Initiative 2117, which will appear on the ballot in November. I-2117 seeks to repeal the Climate Commitment Act, which passed in 2021. The CCA is a cap and invest program for Washington businesses to limit the amount of toxic pollutants they emit.

Spokane citizens may have started seeing signs around urging voters to “vote yes, pay less” on I-2117, but there’s no evidence that voters will actually pay less for things like gas or energy bills if I-2117 passes. I-2117 may save big businesses in Washington money, but it’s unlikely those savings will be passed on to the consumer.

Instead, voters can expect that repealing the CCA will cut around 30% of our city’s transportation budget, including funding for roads, buses and bike lanes. The North Spokane Corridor project will lose much of its current funding, and its completion will likely be further delayed while more funding is sought.

Though the signs around town for I-2117 have the look of a grassroots movement, the initiative is funded by hedge fund millionaire Brian Heywood, who moved to Washington from California to escape paying taxes. While repealing the CCA might make sense for a rich guy wishing to pay less in business taxes, anyone who relies on Spokane’s infrastructure to get around by car, bike or bus should vote no on I-2117.

Allegra Armstrong

Spokane

Vote no on Washington initiatives

I was disappointed to read in your article from Oct. 7 (“Statewide initiatives on fall ballot has attracted millions in spending”) that The Spokesman-Review’s publisher is a contributor to the Let’s Go Washington PAC, which sponsors the dangerous November ballot initiatives. Let’s hope The Spokesman-Review’s readers will not also fall for these deceptive ballot items.

Initiative 2117 wants to repeal the Climate Commitment Act. The Spokesman-Review reported how programs like it that cap emissions are the single-most effective climate policy in the world and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15%. I think my great nieces and nephews will wonder why we couldn’t hold big oil corporations a bit accountable now in order for them to breathe better as they get older. They’ll wonder why polluters’ profits were more important to us than their future wellbeing.

I-2117 and the other three initiatives on the November ballot are funded by a California millionaire and other big-business executives. These initiatives will give a tax cut to big corporations and the wealthy while shifting the bill onto working families. People in Washington must vote no on these initiatives that repeal laws that protect our clean air and water, assist our seniors and people with disabilities with the WA Cares program, and help working moms who depend on childcare.

I have hope that Washingtonians will instill trust into our children, seniors and working parents by voting for their future. Vote no on all four initiatives.

Jean Walters

Spokane

Marshall will address PFAS in wells

I live in the West Plains, in the area of Spokane County affected by PFAS (forever chemicals) contamination in our groundwater, from firefighting foam used at both Fairchild Airforce Base and Spokane International Airport.

I am concerned about these forever chemicals entering our domestic wells and affecting our health. PFAS and other chemicals have shown up in wells to the north, west and east of my house. At the moment, my well is testing clean, but I know groundwater moves and I expect it is only a matter of time until the contamination shows up at my house. My kids were likely exposed to contaminated water in their local grade school.

This is a rural area, where people grow vegetables and raise chickens and beef. Not only are my neighbors potentially exposed to cancer- and disease-causing chemicals in their water, but they can also be exposed through their home-grown food. Several neighbors sell their farm products or generously share it with neighbors. The contamination needs to be addressed for my friends’ and neighbors’ health, livelihoods and to maintain property values.

This is a big problem that requires a big multifaceted fix. Vote Molly Marshall as Spokane County commissioner for District 5. She will prioritize and address the contaminated water in Spokane County. She has a detailed plan and won’t ignore or hide the issue like our current County Commissioner, Al French, has done in the past.

Michelle Eames

Spokane

Please vote for Fennessy

We are writing to express our support for the re-election of Judge Tim Fennessy for Superior Court Position 11. As current bench mates, we have the privilege and position to observe firsthand the qualities of a good judge. We are confident that his continued service on our bench is vital for our community. Judge Fennessy has a deep commitment to fairness, integrity and justice. In a climate where half of our judges have less than three years of judicial experience, the importance of seasoned judicial leadership cannot be overstated. The judges unanimously elected Judge Fennessy as our presiding judge to lead our court’s administration, and we trust him to move us forward.

Thank you for considering this important decision, and please vote to re-elect Judge Tim Fennessy.

Judge Rachelle Anderson, Judge Ray Clary, Judge Tony Hazel and Judge Annette Plese

Spokane

Migrant crime wave doesn’t exist

On one of my recent volunteer activities with Spokane Public Schools, I was happy to hear firsthand a school employee’s personal immigration story similar to many I’ve heard in my 88 years, but more recently drowned out by cruel lies about immigrants.

She recounted how her father, who immigrated with her mother from Mexico, followed the seasonal agricultural crops throughout the Pacific Northwest in order to obtain full-time work with long hours. But he insisted that she stay in one place throughout her childhood to get a good education rather than accompany him to work in the fields for more income.

He realized that a good education was the path toward her having a better life than he was experiencing. She told me how much she has appreciated this. She has rewarded him by her attainment of a master’s degree.

Contrast this with the stories fabricated by Republican presidential and vice presidential candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance to try to support their lies about immigrants. Many involve false claims that immigrants in the U.S. are criminals. The truth is just the opposite: The crime rate among immigrants in the U.S., both documented and undocumented, is lower than that of those born in the U.S. (Brennan Center for Justice, “Debunking the Myth of the ‘Migrant Crime Wave,’ ” May 29, 2024).

Norm Luther

Spokane

Vote for Parker, not liars, abusers

I occasionally vote for Republican candidates who demonstrate exceptional civic responsibility, civility, moral character and, most important, loyalty to the laws and Constitution of the United States.

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles has earned my vote through competent and unbiased service, and due to the diligent protection and assistance he provided to vulnerable residents during the perilously drawn-out evacuation of Syringa mobile home park following its closure some years ago.

Lori McCann likewise represents all her constituents, and has allowed me to share differences with her, including on reproductive rights, without any blaming or vitriol, and without ignoring me.

By contrast, state Sen. Dan Foreman has proven himself unfit for office and should not be re-elected. Claiming to be a Christian, Foreman seems to have gone no further than the first bit of the Old Testament, extracting only the simple-minded directive to blame women first and always.

I trust Rep. McCann’s corroborating account of Foreman’s recent angry outburst against excellent House candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, with him absurdly and pathetically shouting at an American Indian woman to “go back where you came from.”

Julia Parker offers an excellent alternative to Foreman, who has no place in elected office due to an abject failure of moral character and civic understanding, same as our would-be insurrectionist in chief Donald Trump. Lying about his own failures compounds the error to the point of irredeemability, same as Trump. I don’t vote for liars or abusers of women, either. Real men apologize and own their mistakes.

Chris Norden

Moscow, Idaho

California’s plastic bag policy not right for us

Regarding a letter concerning single use plastic bags (“Keep the Evergreen State green,” Oct. 4): I shop at Rosauers and always use the option of plastic bio degradable bags for my groceries. I stopped shopping at Fred Meyer because I didn’t have that choice. This fully recyclable bag from Rosauers, used to carry my groceries out, was then reused to pack tomatoes and zucchinis from our garden to give to friends, who then returned the bags so we reused them to deliver more to other friends. They were also used to line our trash cans in our bathrooms, so we didn’t need to by “single-use” trash can liner bags, saving us money.

The author apparently is from Seattle and lectures us to follow California policies that have led that state with a $67 billion dollar budget deficit, my former home of San Francisco overrun with homeless and substance abuse issues. The Golden State is the last place to emulate policy. I’m not surprised the letter was written by a Seattle author.

Steve Hintyesz

Spokane