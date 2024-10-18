Slugggish Spokane Chiefs blasted 5-0 by Swift Current to end long road trip
From staff reports
SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan – The Spokane Chiefs’ long road trip caught up with them.
The Chiefs’ worst showing of the young season occurred Friday night during a 5-0 loss to the Swift Current Broncos at InnovationPlex arena.
The Chiefs (8-4-0-0) fell behind 4-0 in the first period, being outshot 22-8 and leaving little help for goalie Carter Elser, who was replaced by Dawson Cowan to start the second period.
The loss was Spokane’s second consecutive to end a six-game road trip through western Canada.
The Broncos (5-5-0-0) had five goal scorers.
Captain Clarke Caswell led the team with two assists.
The Chiefs have a week off before hosting Vancouver on Friday.