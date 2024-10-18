The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Stabbing in West Central leaves two injured

A Spokane Police Department Ford Police Interceptor in 2014. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A stabbing after an argument in West Central Spokane left two injured Thursday night.

Law enforcement responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of West Sharp Avenue to a report of a fight between two roommates, said Spokane Police Officer Daniel Strassenberg,

Officers found the two roommates with serious stab wounds. One had life-threatening injuries, he said. Both were taken to the hospital.

There are no outstanding suspects , Strassenberg said. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.