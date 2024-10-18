The pick: Why Washington State will beat Hawaii

PULLMAN – In the final moments of Washington State’s last game, a 25-17 road win over Fresno State last weekend, a sneaky, important thing happened.

The Bulldogs got the ball back for one final drive to try and tie the game. They came up short, in large part, because the Cougars knew to expect all passes, so they rushed the passer with real effectiveness, doing so for the first time all game. Fresno State’s drive fizzled out.

That was also possible because WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding dialed up a couple of disguised blitzes. He sent extra defenders after the quarterback. In the days that followed, head coach Jake Dickert acknowledged that it’s time to start bringing extra defenders when the Cougars’ pass rush isn’t getting through with only four linemen.

On Saturday, facing a Hawaii team that has allowed quarterback Brayden Schaeger to be sacked 21 times – an average of five times per game – WSU might find a way to get through and affect him. The Cougars might not do so with their usual four-down scheme, but as coaches become more comfortable sending extra blitzers, they might unlock their pass rush.

Here’s predicting that will help WSU secure a close win. The Cougars might not be perfect. With one of the country’s most porous pass defenses, they might allow the Rainbow Warriors to score a couple of times through the air.

But Washington State is also favored by 19½ points for a reason.

The Cougars are a better team, and our prediction is that their defense will put that on display the most.

The pick: Washington State 28, Hawaii 26