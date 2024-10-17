Trump, at charity dinner, sympathizes with NYC Mayor Adams over ‘persecution’ amid indictment

By Chris Sommerfeldt and Colin Mixson New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump chimed in on Mayor Adams’ legal woes at the Al Smith charity dinner in Manhattan on Thursday, sharing his oft-repeated claim about being persecuted by politically motivated prosecutors.

Speaking from the podium of the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Hilton Midtown, the Republican presidential nominee cheered on the Democratic mayor amid his fight against federal corruption charges. He said he knew Adams would get indicted after he heard him criticizing the Biden administration over the migrant crisis.

“We were persecuted, Eric,” Trump said to Adams, who was seated at the dais a few chairs down from the former president. “You’re gonna win, Eric.”

The presidential candidate went on to ridicule federal prosecutors — who in 2023 indicted Trump for hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — saying, “I don’t like what they do,” before calling the charges Adams faces “peanuts” compared with his own legal woes.

A spokesman for Adams — who has endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election — said any comments Trump made at the fundraiser shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“It is the Al Smith dinner. … People make jokes — and no one takes them seriously. It’s all done in the name of charity and to raise money for a good cause,” said spokesman Fabien Levy.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges he solicited bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish government operatives in exchange for doing political favors.

Thursday’s remarks were the second time Trump has publicly offered support for Adams, who he also defended during a press conference at his Midtown skyscraper last month.

“I noticed the indictment’s very old. It goes back a long time. Well, I had the same thing, they went way before the statute of limitations,” Trump told reporters at the time, referring to Adams’ indictment.

Earlier this month, the mayor responded to questions about Trump’s sympathetic comments by saying, “I welcome support from every American, no matter where they are and who they are.”