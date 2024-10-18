Week 7 prep football roundup: Ryker Tweedy throws five touchdowns to lead Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
4A/3A
Mt. Spokane 47, Ferris 7: Ryker Tweedy threw five touchdowns passes, four in the first quarter, and the visiting Wildcats (3-4, 3-4) beat the Saxons (0-7, 0-7) at ONE Spokane Stadium.
Mt. Spokane jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter as Tweedy connected with Luke Merkelbach, Brayten Ayers and Andrew Thomas twice for scores. Tweedy added a 2-yard rushing TD late in the period
John Olson scored on a 15-yard run for Ferris.
Ridgeline 40, University 9: Brayden Allen had 10 catches for 173 yards with four touchdowns, and hauled in two interceptions, and the Falcons (3-4) beat the visiting Titans (1-6).
Landon Garner completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 375 yards with six TDs.
Mead 42, Cheney 0: The visiting Panthers (7-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-6). Details were unavailable.
Lewis and Clark 31, Shadle Park 7: The visiting Tigers (4-3, 4-3) beat the Highlanders (4-3, 4-3). Details were unavailable.
2A
Clarkston 40, East Valley 7: Hayden Line threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns, and the visiting Bantams (4-3, 3-1) defeated the Knights (2-5, 1-3).
Niko Ah Hi had a 12-yard TD run and caught a 48-yard TD pass. Jackson Halela caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Dakota Johnson for EV.
Nonleague
Rogers 35, Colville 22: Gavynn Bodman scored three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (4-3) beat the Crimson Hawks (4-3).
Bodman opened the scoring with a 54-yard TD run in the first quarter, added a 4-yarder later in the period, and made a 76-yard scoring run in the third. Braden Dunham had receiving touchdowns of 32 and 68 yards for Colville.
NEA
Lakeside 44, Riverside 23: Jett Winger scored four ways and the Eagles (2-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-5, 1-2). Winger scored on a 81-yard kickoff return, a 6-yard run, a 69-yard interception return and a 29-yard pass reception.
NE2B
Northwest Christian 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14: Lincoln Crockett had two touchdown catches and the visiting Crusaders (6-1, 4-1) beat the Broncos (3-4, 1-3).
Freeman 45, Reardan 6: Logan Schultz went 16 for 29 for 230 yards with three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, and the visiting Scotties (6-1, 3-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (2-5, 0-5) in a NE2B game. Schultz connected with Vance Coyner on a 62-yard TD in the first quarter and Cody Cayce added a 60-yard TD run in the third. Rysen Soliday scored a 4-yard touchdown run for Reardan.