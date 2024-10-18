Week 7 prep football roundup: Ryker Tweedy throws five touchdowns to lead Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 47, Ferris 7: Ryker Tweedy threw five touchdowns passes, four in the first quarter, and the visiting Wildcats (3-4, 3-4) beat the Saxons (0-7, 0-7) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Mt. Spokane jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter as Tweedy connected with Luke Merkelbach, Brayten Ayers and Andrew Thomas twice for scores. Tweedy added a 2-yard rushing TD late in the period

John Olson scored on a 15-yard run for Ferris.

Ridgeline 40, University 9: Brayden Allen had 10 catches for 173 yards with four touchdowns, and hauled in two interceptions, and the Falcons (3-4) beat the visiting Titans (1-6).

Landon Garner completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 375 yards with six TDs.

Mead 42, Cheney 0: The visiting Panthers (7-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-6). Details were unavailable.

Lewis and Clark 31, Shadle Park 7: The visiting Tigers (4-3, 4-3) beat the Highlanders (4-3, 4-3). Details were unavailable.

2A

Clarkston 40, East Valley 7: Hayden Line threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns, and the visiting Bantams (4-3, 3-1) defeated the Knights (2-5, 1-3).

Niko Ah Hi had a 12-yard TD run and caught a 48-yard TD pass. Jackson Halela caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Dakota Johnson for EV.

Nonleague

Rogers 35, Colville 22: Gavynn Bodman scored three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (4-3) beat the Crimson Hawks (4-3).

Bodman opened the scoring with a 54-yard TD run in the first quarter, added a 4-yarder later in the period, and made a 76-yard scoring run in the third. Braden Dunham had receiving touchdowns of 32 and 68 yards for Colville.

NEA

Lakeside 44, Riverside 23: Jett Winger scored four ways and the Eagles (2-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-5, 1-2). Winger scored on a 81-yard kickoff return, a 6-yard run, a 69-yard interception return and a 29-yard pass reception.

NE2B

Northwest Christian 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14: Lincoln Crockett had two touchdown catches and the visiting Crusaders (6-1, 4-1) beat the Broncos (3-4, 1-3).

Freeman 45, Reardan 6: Logan Schultz went 16 for 29 for 230 yards with three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, and the visiting Scotties (6-1, 3-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (2-5, 0-5) in a NE2B game. Schultz connected with Vance Coyner on a 62-yard TD in the first quarter and Cody Cayce added a 60-yard TD run in the third. Rysen Soliday scored a 4-yard touchdown run for Reardan.

Asotin 27, Chewelah 7: The visiting Panthers (7-0, 4-0) beat the Cougars (3-3, 2-2).

Colfax 27, Kettle Falls 6: The visiting Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3).

Liberty 35, Davenport 0: The visiting Lancers (4-3, 3-1) beat the Gorillas (0-6, 0-4).

NE1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 48, Wellpinit 14: Carter Pitts had three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (6-1, 1-0) beat Wellpinit (4-2, 0-1). Pitts scored on runs of 10, 34 and 46 yards, finishing with seven carries for 160 yards. Cylus McCrea and Joshua Park scored TDs for Wellpinit.

Inchelium 74, Selkirk 8: The visiting Hornets (5-2, 4-0) beat the Rangers (2-5, 2-3).

Columbia (Burbank) 56, Newport 49: The Coyotes (3-3) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-4) in a nonleague game.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Odessa 54: The Wildcats (7-0, 1-0) beat the Tigers (6-0, 1-0).

SE1B

Pomeroy 56, Waitsburg 0: Jett Slusser rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more and the visiting Pirates (7-0, 4-0) beat the Cardinals (3-4, 2-2). Pomeroy clinched the Wheat Division championship. Slusser finished with 199 yards rushing and went 6 for 8 for 126 yards with two TD passes.

Dayton 34, Tekoa-Rosalia 26: The visiting Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2) beat the Timberwolves (2-4, 1-3).





