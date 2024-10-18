WSU adds home matchup with Toledo to 2025 schedule, marking ninth announced game on slate

PULLMAN — Washington State’s 2025 schedule now has just three openings.

The Cougars will host Toledo on Oct. 25, according to a Friday release, marking the ninth announced game on next season’s schedule. It’s part of a home-and-home agreement that will send WSU to Toledo on Sept. 20, 2031.

It will be the first-ever meeting between WSU and Toledo, a member of the Mid-American Conference, and just the Cougs’ third clash with a MAC foe. Their last came in a loss to Central Michigan in the 2021 Sun Bowl.

It’s the second scheduled 2025 game this week for WSU, which on Wednesday announced a home matchup with Louisiana Tech.

WSU’s competition against the rebuilt Pac-12 will begin in 2026, and the Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement that provided WSU and Oregon State games for this season will not continue next season. That is forcing the Cougars to fill out their 2025 schedule with opponents from around the country.

With three openings to fill, WSU’s 2025 schedule now includes six home games. It looks like this:

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 13 at North Texas

Sept. 20 vs. Washington

Sept. 27 at Virginia

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss

Oct. 25 vs. Toledo

Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech

TBA vs. Oregon State

It’s unclear if WSU is planning a bye week for the Saturday between the Virginia or Ole Miss games, or if the Cougars are searching for a game for that week.