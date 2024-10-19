Difference makers: WSU’s John Mateer and Kris Hutson make for a dynamic duo against Hawaii

John Mateer

The Cougars’ quarterback carved up Hawaii’s secondary with precise short and intermediate passes during his efficient, pass-heavy first half. Mateer used his legs to put the Warriors away in the second half. The sophomore completed 23 of 27 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. Mateer, who didn’t commit a turnover, also had 34 net rushing yards on eight carries, including two second-half TDs . Mateer boosted his season TD total to 24.

Buddah Al-Uqdah

The sophomore linebacker was a key player in WSU’s game-changing second quarter. He had a tackle at the line of scrimmage and a pass break-up in the red zone to stop one Hawaii possession. Al-Uqdah intercepted a pass over the middle midway through the period, setting up a touchdown that put WSU up 21-3. Al-Uqdah finished with a team-high five tackles and a QB hurry.

Kris Hutson

The senior Oregon transfer wide receiver was Mateer’s favorite target , recording 90 yards and a touchdown, his second as a Cougar, on seven catches. Hutson scored from 9 yards out on a pop-pass sweep play to put WSU ahead 21-3 late in the second quarter

.

Key moment

WSU’s defense created turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, sparking the runaway win. Cornerback Jamorri Colson popped the ball away from Hawaii receiver Nick Cenacle with a hard hit from behind, and nickel Kapena Gushiken recovered. WSU scored quickly on Cooper Mathers’ 9-yard reception to go up 14-3 with 8:26 left in the half. Al-Uqdah had his interception on Hawaii’s ensuing drive, and WSU breezed downfield to take a comfortable lead before halftime.