Velocity suffer shut-out loss to Hailstorm 1-0

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

From staff reports

Spokane Velocity FC’s late-season slide continued in Colorado.

The Velocity couldn’t find an offensive rhythm and lost their fifth consecutive match, falling 1-0 to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in USL League One play Saturday night at Future Legends Complex in Windsor.

The Hailstorm (12-5-5), the No. 2 team in USL1, extended their winning streak to four and guaranteed themselves a home match in the postseason, which begins Nov. 2.

The Velocity (7-9-5), who have clinched a spot in the postseason, will get another chance to break out of their funk before the playoffs begin. Spokane plays its regular-season finale at 6 p.m. Saturday against One Knoxville SC at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Northern Colorado threatened a few times before breaking through against Velocity’s defense in the 32nd minute. A pass from midfield landed just outside the goal area and ricocheted off two players before bouncing to forward Jake Keegan, who converted on an open look from short range for his 30th-career USL1 goal. Keegan became the third player in league history to hit the 30-goal mark.

The Hailstorm controlled possession and denied Spokane scoring chances for the first 30 minutes of the second half. The Velocity recorded their first shot of the period in the 74th minute, a close-range attempt from Josh Dolling that bounced wide. Spokane’s Ish Jome narrowly missed a long-range attempt in the 81st.

Spokane earned just one corner kick – one of the team’s few scoring chances in the second half. But Luis Gil’s corner kick in the 88th minute was headered away and Northern Colorado held Velocity’s attack at bay for 4 minutes of stoppage time.

Northern Colorado had 10 shots, three on target, against three shots for Spokane.

Hailstorm goalkeeper Edward Delgado had his eighth clean sheet. Brooks Thompson made two saves for Spokane.