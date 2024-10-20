Cuba struggles to restore grid, enters third day without electricity as hurricane nears

By Nora Gámez Torres Miami Herald

Cuba entered a third day without electricity after another outage Saturday evening set back efforts to restore power on the island, underscoring the challenges posed by decades-old, poorly maintained infrastructure.

Cubans in the provinces of Holguín and Guantánamo in eastern Cuba were also bracing for a direct hit by Hurricane Oscar later on Sunday. Heavy rain and winds up to 80 mph will also reach Santiago de Cuba, the island’s second-largest city, and Las Tunas nearby. But with no electricity since Friday, there are fewer ways to warn citizens, especially those in rural mountainous areas, of the impending danger.

Most of the population has had no electricity since Friday morning, when a failure at the Antonio Guiteras power station in Matanzas caused the entire grid to collapse. Since then, the state Electric Union has tried and failed to reconnect the island’s thermoelectric plants to the system.

Just before midnight, the Energy Ministry said an outage at 10:15 p.m. Saturday “disconnected” an electrical subsystem in western Cuba, shattering hopes that service will return anytime soon. On Sunday, Cuban state media said the failure happened while connecting a unit in a thermoelectric power station in Santa Cruz del Norte, near Havana.

The nationwide blackout on Friday followed days of electricity cuts that had lasted up to 20 hours in some provinces. Just hours before the electrical grid failed, the island’s prime minister had said the economy was “paralyzed” and ordered other non-essential businesses and activities, including schools and universities, to shut down.

“The fundamental problem is that the Cuban electrical system, mainly the thermoelectric plants, has been in operation for more than 50 years, and operational maintenance has never been provided, much less capital maintenance, because they did not have money for that,” said Joge Piñón, a senior research fellow at the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Institute and an expert on Cuba’s electrical grid.

“The national electrical system is like a ‘56 car that has 20,000 different parts in the engines, and they keep breaking here and there, and they try to fix it with patches. That doesn’t work,” he said.

After Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the island in 2022, provoking protests, the energy minister at the time, Arronte Cruz, admitted that lack of maintenance on the island’s eight power plants had reduced their generating capacity. Another official said at the time that electrical transmission lines were “in critical condition” due to lack of maintenance and that many of the island’s backup system of diesel generators were also in disrepair.

Cuba’s dependency on foreign oil has made keeping the lights on more difficult. Venezuela, a close political ally, decreased oil shipments to the island last year to around 23,000 barrels per day, less than half what it shipped the year before, Piñón said. In 2022, Cuba imported more than $300 million in Russian oil, but since then the shipments have been more sporadic. Cuba needs 120,000 barrels of oil per day to meet domestic demand.

On Saturday morning, the Electric Union announced a second “total outage” around 6 a.m. Lázaro Guerra, a senior company official, said there was a failure in a “microsystem” in western Cuba. Later, another company official told the official news outlet Cubadebate that the outage happened while workers were trying to reconnect a unit in the Mariel thermoelectric plant near Havana.

As the day went by, Cuban government officials said service had been restored to 16% of consumers in limited areas close to hospitals, water pumps and other essential services. The Cuban electrical system needs to generate at least 3,000 megawatts to meet the island’s demand. Guerra said the company was generating close to 700 megawatts using backup diesel generators and a floating power station in the Mariel port the island has rented from Turkey.

Then, the lights went off again.

On Saturday night, a few videos circulated on social media of Cubans banging pots and pans in protest in different locations in Havana after more than 30 hours without electricity. Frustration is growing as precious, expensive food goes to waste in refrigerators without power.

Cuba’s economy has been in a recession since 2019, and the situation has worsened in the last few years. Food, medicine and other necessities are scarce, and the government is no longer able to maintain essential public services like trash collection or distribute the food it used to give via ration cards.

Over the weekend, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel blamed the decades-old U.S. embargo for the island’s inability to buy oil or repair the power stations. But critics question what happened to a $1.3 billion loan the Russian government gave Cuba in 2015 to build four new 200-megawatt power units at two thermoelectric plants.