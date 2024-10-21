50 years ago in Expo history: Two weeks from end, World’s Fair gears up for big-named musicians at Halloween Harvest Ball, Opera House

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 was gearing up for its two-week push to the finish line, and the schedule was packed with events.

It was hosting a Halloween Harvest Ball at the Coliseum, with dancing to the music of Les Brown and His Band of Renown. The Folklife Festival was hosting a series of encores from their most popular singers and musicians.

Two big names were scheduled at the Opera House, jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald and classical superstar Van Cliburn.

Many other attractions were planned, including “Dancing Waters,” a “giant fountain spouting water in patterns.” The goal was to attract people back to the fairgrounds one last time.

The fair was already tantalizingly close to reaching its goal of 5 million visitors. The most recent weekend drew 41,129 on Saturday and 38,341 on Sunday, bringing the total to more than 4.8 million.

From 100 years ago: The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran a sensational story about a gang of Millwood boys who derailed and wrecked a Spokane International passenger train. One of the boys said they had tied up an old man, obtained a handcar and derailed the train near Otis Orchards.

The next day, the prosecutor discovered it was all a “myth.” The boy confessed it had all been in his imagination. That boy was detained in juvenile hall, but the other Millwood boys were released.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1966: More than 100 children and 28 adults die as a coal waste heap slides and engulfs a school in South Wales.

2020: Pope Francis backs same-sex civil unions in interview in documentary film “Francesco.”