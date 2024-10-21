Mead School Board to consider resolution against transgender athlete participation in girls’ sports

The Mead School Board will consider a resolution tonight that signals their support for an effort to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports across Washington schools.

The resolution cites the “safety” of female athletes and “fairness in competition.”

“The Mead School District recognizes the inherent biological and physiological differences that exist between male and female students,” the resolution reads. “These differences place male students at an advantage for physical performance in athletic competitions.”

Passage of the resolution wouldn’t spur any changes to Mead’s participation in sports policies. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association permits students to play for the team “that is consistent with their gender identity.”

The resolution would add Mead to a list of school districts supporting an effort to amend the WIAA policies surrounding gendered sports participation. The initial amendment proposal comes from the Lynden School District in Northwest Washington, passed Oct. 7 with 13 other school districts in support, according to the district’s website.

The board will consider the resolution at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. tonight. It is open to the public and held at the Union Event Center at 12509 N. Market Street, Building D., in Mead.