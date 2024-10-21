Stage Review: Spokane Civic Theatre’s ‘An Enemy of the People’ is a captivating drama with a dedicated cast and crew

“An Enemy of the People” was reviewed Wednesday at the Spokane Civic Theatre’s Firth J. Chew Studio Theatre. Tickets ($15-$29) for the play, which runs until Nov. 3, are available at spokanecivictheatre.com .

Arthur Miller’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” is a dramatic historical play following one man, Dr. Thomas Stockmann, and his transformation from a beloved figure of his community to a so-called enemy as he attempts to expose the poison within the town springs’ water supply. The Spokane Civic Theatre’s production opened Oct. 11 and runs until Nov. 3.

The play has many moments of high dramatic tension, which are all executed excellently by the actors, whose characters felt believable and lived in. Rebecca Craven’s performance as Catherine Stockmann was particularly memorable for her understated and grounded portrayal of the character. But she’s not alone – every performance in “An Enemy of the People” was grounded and emotional.

Thor Edgell, who led as Dr. Stockmann was incredibly charismatic on stage, even if, at times, he stepped on and tripped over lines. Overall, his portrayal of the character was sympathetic and captivating.

The performances of the Stockmann children, Ahnika Klimper as Petra, Liam Archer Lundberg as Morten, and Cayla Hoke as Brina, brought emotional stakes to the political conflict of the story and their performances were heartfelt and evoked sadness for the downfall of their status.

Klimper’s portrayal of Petra, an independent and opinionated woman, contrasted well with the more traditional character of Catherine, and the two actresses stood out in a predominately male cast, especially with their elaborate and historically accurate dresses and aprons.

As for tech, the lighting designs were simple, yet well executed and the use of blues and blacks tied back to the story’s theme of water and poison, which made the tech feel coherent with the themes of the play. Sound was also minimal, except for in the climax in Act 2, when overwhelming volume immersed the audience in the events of the story.

The set was simple, yet beautiful, and shifted the studio theater’s black box environment. Scenic designer Peter Rossing clearly put careful time and consideration into crafting a dynamic set. It was especially appreciated how scene transitions were done fully in character by the actors, showing the cast’s commitment to putting on a polished show.

There were moments of small mistakes which put a dent in an otherwise amazing show, such as early entrances, unintentional crosstalk and dropped lines .

However, the overall experience was engaging, topical and surprisingly funny. The story of “An Enemy of the People,” is captivating, and the dedication of the cast to their characters gave the show a heart of gold.