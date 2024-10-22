50 years ago in Expo history: Even half a century ago, clean air was a big enough deal to warrant its own day at the fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

It was Clean Air Festival Day at Expo ’74, in keeping with the fair’s environmental theme.

The president-elect of the American Lung Association was on hand to ask for action against polluted air. Washington Gov. Dan Evans issued a proclamation noting that air pollution is harmful to human life and agricultural products.

Comedian-actress Pat Carroll appeared in her role as goodwill ambassador for the American Lung Association. She noted that her hometown, Los Angeles, was dangerously smoggy.

“Don’t let that happen in Spokane, please,” she said. “We’ve sent men to the moon, yet sometimes we look up and can’t see the sun.

In other Expo news, the jumping frog grudge match between Evans’ “Oly” and California Gov. Ronald Reagan’s “Jellybean” was inconclusive.

Jellybean won the first race, which reportedly made Oly hopping mad, so in the evening rematch Oly won the race.

This was all part of jumping frog exhibition staged by Bill Steed, self-proclaimed founder, president and (entire) faculty of the world’s only college for jumping frogs.

From 100 years ago: Four armed bandits entered a bank at Craigmont, Idaho, east of Lewiston, struck the bookkeeper over the head and got away with $1,000 in cash.

Lewiston officers received word that the getaway car was headed toward their city. They stopped the vehicle and demanded that the men get out. But the bandits opened fire, and one officer was shot dead.

Two robbers were injured and detained during the ensuing gunfight. A third suspect was tracked down later near Asotin. He was carrying $549 in cash.