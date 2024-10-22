City of Spokane requests additional $150,000 to fight lawsuit brought by Robert Bradley’s family

The city of Spokane’s legal team is requesting another $150,000 to fight the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Robert Bradley, which would bring total legal defense costs with a Seattle-based law firm to $400,000.

Officers shot Bradley at his home in September 2022 when they say he pulled a handgun on them as they were trying to serve a court order related to a dispute with a neighbor.

Bradley’s family sued the officers and the city of Spokane last year, alleging the 41-year-old was unloading guns and camping gear from his van from a camping trip when police ambushed him, shooting him within seconds of approaching the van parked at the family’s home in Hillyard. Bradley was hard of hearing, and the plaintiffs argue that he was not given time or sufficient warning to process that police were on the scene before officers opened fire.

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell ruled in March that Police Cpl. Chris Johnson and Det. Trevor Walker fired in self-defense, and he declined to file charges against them.

Police Capt. Tracie Meidl said in April, when the department released body camera footage, that Bradley could clearly be seen in a shooting stance as officers confronted him. Bradley, who was shot nine times, did not fire his weapon.

Attorneys for Bradley’s family have alleged that Bradley’s constitutional rights were violated, and the case was sent to federal court in June. A jury trial is set for November 2025.

The legal costs defending against wrongful death suits can rise into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The city spent $600,000 in legal fees fighting the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the estate of David Novak; Rondi Thorp, the attorney who represented the Novak family, is also representing the Bradley family.

The city ultimately settled the Novak lawsuit for $4 million.

The Spokane City Council will consider approving the additional $150,000 in legal fees at its Nov. 4 meeting.

Spokesman-Review reporter Alexandra Duggan contributed to this report.