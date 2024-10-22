Dear Annie: Mental lonlieness and difficult discoveries

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: For the past four years, my wife and I have barely spoken. We don’t share anything or do anything together anymore. The only connection I have left is driving my daughter to school. I’ve tried everything to fix things between us, but nothing seems to work. Now divorce feels like the only option. But when I think about my daughter’s future, I feel overwhelmed and consumed by guilt. She’s 17, and I don’t want to hurt her, but I feel so lonely and depressed.

I can’t seem to figure out why I’m stuck in this situation. I know I want to leave, but something keeps stopping me. I don’t know if it’s fear, guilt or the hope that things might change. I just feel lost and unsure of what to do next. Please help; I don’t know how much longer I can keep going like this. – Help

Dear Help: What you’re feeling is completely natural. You’re experiencing a mix of very understandable emotions, including grief for the relationship you once had and for the partnership you still long for. The first step is to talk to your wife; let her know how you feel. Counseling could also be a valuable tool to help both of you better understand where the disconnection began and if you can reconnect.

Dear Annie: I need your help with a difficult situation. My sister has been dating a man for two years, and though I’ve only met him a handful of times, I’ve respected him as her boyfriend. However, while preparing for my daughter’s wedding, we discovered that he is a Level 3 sex offender. My sister confirmed this when I asked, saying he’s served his time and has been doing well since.

Now I’m left feeling shocked, disgusted and unsure of what to do. Our parents and brothers don’t know, and I’m struggling with how to move forward. – Confused and Concerned

Dear Confused: This is a tough situation. It’s understandable that you’re shocked and unsure of what steps to take, especially because it’s your daughter’s wedding.

An honest, kind conversation with your sister is essential. While she has the right to make her own choices, your family deserves to know the truth, especially if his presence impacts family dynamics. Approach the discussion calmly, expressing how this affects everyone, not just her.

For the wedding, if his attendance makes you uncomfortable, discuss boundaries with your sister and find a way to prioritize your daughter’s special day while keeping family peace.

Seeking the help of a professional will help you prepare for these conversations. It’s not easy.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.