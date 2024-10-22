The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Man stabbed to death in East Central

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A man was stabbed and killed in the East Central neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spokane Police Department received a report of a stabbing at 2:39 p.m. in the area of South Thor Street and East 1st Avenue, according to officer Daniel Strassenberg. First responders found the man had multiple stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Strassenberg said. Major Crimes is investigating.

No suspect is in custody. No other information was available.