Man stabbed to death in East Central

A man was stabbed and killed in the East Central neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spokane Police Department received a report of a stabbing at 2:39 p.m. in the area of South Thor Street and East 1st Avenue, according to officer Daniel Strassenberg. First responders found the man had multiple stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Strassenberg said. Major Crimes is investigating.

No suspect is in custody. No other information was available.