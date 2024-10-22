Prep roundup: Lauren Matthew helps keep West Valley girls soccer undefeated; Mara Sandberg paces Gonzaga Prep volleyball

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

West Valley 6, Clarkston 0: Lauren Matthew scored two goals and the league-champion Eagles (14-0-1, 11-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (8-5, 4-5) in a GSL 2A game at Smith Field.

Deer Park 2, North Central 0: Samantha Fausti made three saves and the Stags (6-6, 3-6) shut out the visiting Wolfpack (6-8, 4-6) in a GSL 2A game. Rylee Pfeifer and Sienna Breneman scored for Deer Park.

Pullman 5, East Valley 2: The Greyhounds (11-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Knights (6-6-1, 3-6) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Riverside 3, Rogers 0: Lainey Schweiger scored the game’s first two goals and the Rams (5-6) beat the visiting Pirates (1-12) in a nonleague game.

Freeman 11, Upper Columbia Academy 0: Rylee Russell scored two goals, giving her a state-leading 40 on the season, and the Scotties (13-0, 9-0) shut out the visiting Lions (4-6, 4-6) in a NE 2B game. Aubrey Gregory had a hat trick for Freeman.

Volleyball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Mara Sandberg had 15 kills, Noella Migliuri added 26 assists and the visiting Bullpups (10-4, 6-1) swept the Tigers (5-7, 4-3) 25-12, 25-19, 25-23. Lily Roberts and Simeon Paradiso had 10 kills apiece for LC.

Ferris 3, Central Valley 0: Callie Hutchison had 10 kills, Kjersti Jacobson added 26 assists and the Saxons (5-7, 2-5) swept the visiting Bears (4-9, 2-5) 25-19. 25-16, 25-17. Keilee Eskelsen had 12 kills for CV.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 3, North Central 0: Kolbie Colliver had 12 kills, Jacey Baesel added 18 assists and the visiting Stags (11-3, 6-3) swept the Wolfpack (5-12, 4-7) 25-19, 25-10, 25-23. Micaela Mendez had seven kills for NC.

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Ella Forster had 20 kills and the Greyhounds (9-5, 7-3) swept the visiting Knights (2-11, 2-7) 25-20, 25-8, 25-7.

Nonleague

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Haylie Steele had six aces and the Highlanders (7-7) swept the visiting Pirates (1-14) 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.

NEA

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Bella Tobeck had eight kills and six digs and the Eagles (9-2, 4-0) swept the visiting Cardinals (7-8, 2-3) 25-13, 25-19, 25-11.

NE2B

Freeman 3, Upper Columbia Academy 0: Brooke Berglund had eight kills, Dakota Daines added 15 assists and the visiting Scotties (12-2, 8-0) swept the Lions (2-7, 1-7) 25-15, 25-11, 25-1.

Liberty 3, St. George’s 0: Rylee Omlin had six aces with 19 digs and the visiting Lancers (8-5) swept the Dragons (3-12) 25-10, 25-10, 25-18.