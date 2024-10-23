Balboa first graders hit the streets, riding the city bus and touring a fire station in off-campus excursion

Why does smoke come out of a fire? How many fires have you put out? Why isn’t your suit yellow? How do you save cats from trees?

All were questions Spokane firefighters fielded Tuesday from fascinated first -graders visiting Fire Station 17 in Indian Trail during a class field trip from Balboa Elementary School.

But first, the kids had to take the city bus.

Two classes of Balboa first -graders took a field trip to tour their neighborhood fire station, though unlike a typical class excursion, the excitement and novelty began as soon as they set foot on the bus.

Rather than the big yellow school bus that traditionally ferries kids to off-campus excursions, students boarded the city bus that circles their neighborhood, waiting at a bus stop with around 15 dutifully attentive adults, including staff and parent volunteers, to herd the students.

“This is an opportunity for us to do more field trips and get out in the community and get to really enjoy Spokane,” teacher Jody Budge said.

Through a partnership between Spokane Transit Authority and the school district, STA provides free passes to those under 18, used by high schoolers to travel in lieu of a school bus.

This year, elementary teachers in the district are making use of the free city bus rides, taking the public bus on field trips around the city to local parks, libraries and, on Tuesday, a nearby fire station.

“It’s giving schools a way to show kids real life,” Fire Chief Julie O’Berg said. “It gives the school economic opportunities to ride STA to the fire stations, come in and we have some public education.”

In past years, teachers were limited to one or two field trips a year, largely because of the expense of arranging school bus transportation.

This year, first -grade teacher Rene Bettinson has two field trips on the books traveling via STA bus and another planned to the Finch Arboretum in November.

STA attributes the partnership to a surge in young riders. From January to September this year, youth ridership increased more than 26% compared to the same time period last year, according to STA.

Bettinson loves venturing with her students outside the classroom, especially relishing in lessons taught by the streets. Those included paying attention to motorists on the busy Francis Avenue that the horde of students and chaperones crossed and not walking on people’s lawns as they maneuvered the neighborhood surrounding Balboa.

“You’ve got to learn how to be a member of society,” Bettinson said as she herded her first -graders back into a single file line while walking a half-mile from the bus stop to Balboa.

Kids were giddy to ride the bus, as it was the first time for many. Some kids said the bus ride was as, if not more, exciting than the visit to the fire station.

At the station, they watched firefighters fully suit up quickly in their heavy fire gear, inspiring them to speed up their own morning routines.

“You look awesome,” one first -grader said.

Kids clamored through the fire engine, “oohing” and “ahhing” at the rows of huge tools, long hoses and gadgets aboard the enormous truck.

Many were surprised to learn firefighters sleep at the station, working 24-hour shifts in the building equipped with a full kitchen, lounge and sleeping area for the long shifts.

By the end of the trip, nearly every pint-sized hand shot up when asked, “Who wants to be a firefighter when they grow up?”

“It’s really important for kids to know what firefighters do and how they help save lives and to protect our homes,” Budge said. “I think it’s also a good thing for them to think about, ‘When I get older, I could be a firefighter.’ ”

The trip could ignite a passion for firefighting that evolves into a career for the youngsters. Bettinson hopes that through chaperoned rides with trusted adults, kids will grow comfortable on the city bus and use it more in the future to go about their lives.

“It encourages people to use public transportation,” Bettinson said. “I would assume that as they get older … they wouldn’t be as fearful, and it’ll just be everyday business.”