Community Cookbook: A tale of two chilis and a cornbread

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

A Wild West legend once said, “Wish I had time for one more bowl of chili.” I often think that when a pot of good chili is nearby. When the weather turns chilly outside, it’s a good time to have a steaming bowl or two of chili inside.

As with religion and politics, people can often have emotionally intense views on what makes a good chili. Chunk meat or ground meat, beans or no beans, ground chilies or chili powder, and so on.

One emotionally charged issue in the chili world is whether or not to use beans. Many chili fans insist that beans have no place in the dish. Beanless chili is the official state dish of Texas. Others, like me, have more expansive appetites when it comes to chili and can eagerly eat either version. So, we’re doing the diplomatic thing today and are offering recipes for both types.

Moose Head Chili isn’t an award-winning chili, at least not yet, but it is inspired by one. It’s rich and hearty and bound to be a favorite. Mom’s Beanless Chili hits the spot with its flavorful simplicity. And what could be a better accompaniment to chili than warm, freshly baked cornbread?

Moose Head Chili

Moose Head Chili is inspired by a dish I saw prepared on public television’s KCTS Cooks – a popular cooking show in the Pacific Northwest. It was an award-winning chili called Wildwood Chili, and it looked very good. I thought that it could be even better with a few changes. This concoction is what I came up with. The chili will taste even better after sitting overnight in the refrigerator. That’s when the flavors fully bloom.

1½ pounds lean ground beef

1½ cups chopped onion

1½ cups chopped bell pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans pinto or red beans

1 (16-ounce) can refried beans

1 (14½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup water

3 tablespoons molasses

5 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground New Mexico or ancho chilies

1½ teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon salt

½-¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Cook the ground beef, onion and bell pepper in a small stockpot over medium-high heat until the ground beef is browned, stirring frequently to break up the clumps. Drain and discard the fat, if needed. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring just to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover with a lid. Simmer for 50 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and let rest for an hour or more before serving. Stir well before serving.

Notes: A cup or two of drained whole-kernel corn added toward the end of cooking is a nice touch. Moose Head chili works great as the sauce for Cincinnati-style chili. Again, let the chili sit overnight in the refrigerator before using it, if possible.

Yield: About 4 quarts

Mom’s Beanless Chili

As kids, we always looked forward to Mom’s beanless chili. It was always served with some combination of her popular potato salad, coleslaw, and cornbread. She often sent big batches of it with Dad and the kids to deer and elk hunting camps. Mom’s beanless chili is about the most simple chili I’ve eaten. Its simplicity highlights the ground beef and chili broth. I can think of all sorts of ingredients to add to Mom’s chili, but they would only make it ordinary.

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 cups chopped onion

2-3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon salt

2 (15-ounce) cans crushed tomatoes

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1½-2 tablespoons chili powder

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

4 cups water

Cook the first four ingredients (through salt) in a Dutch oven or medium stockpot over medium-high heat until the onion is crisp-tender, stirring frequently to break up the clumps of ground beef. Drain and discard the fat, if preferred (draining the fat or using extra-lean ground beef are healthy options). Stir in the remaining ingredients and bring just to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover with a lid and simmer until the onion is tender, about 35 minutes, stirring occasionally (adjust the heat, as needed, to maintain a simmer). Taste and add seasonings, if needed.

Notes: Mom always used Gebhardt chili powder. It’s richer-tasting and sweeter than most. Use Gebhardt if you can find it. The chili is excellent with any blend of chili powder.

Yield: About 4 quarts

One Guy’s Cornbread

Some time ago, I tried a leading brand of cornbread mix to accompany the first pot of Great Grandma Wadsack’s chili made in at least 49 years that I ate with Mom. While easy to prepare, the cornbread was sickeningly sweet. We both found it inedible. I was determined to create a recipe for a good down-home cornbread – not overly sweet or sour; in Goldilock’s words, “just right!” Here’s the result. It became Mom’s favorite cornbread.

1½ cups cornmeal

½ cup flour

¼ cup granulated or brown sugar

1½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 large whole egg, beaten

¾ cup milk

¾ cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons vegetable or peanut oil

Combine the first six ingredients (through baking soda) in a medium bowl. Combine the remaining ingredients in a second medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir just until mixed (the batter should still have a few small lumps). Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Stir lightly. Heat an 11-by-7-by-2-inch baking pan in an oven preheated to 375 degrees for five minutes. Lightly oil the pan and pour the batter into it. Place the pan on a rack in the middle-low position of the oven and bake until the top is golden and a wooden toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 25-30 minutes.

Notes: Add a southwestern flair with a tablespoon or two of minced jalapeño pepper in the batter. For a buttery flavor, brush the top with melted butter or margarine after baking.

Yield: 24 servings

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com