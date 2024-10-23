Failed candidate for Washington governor Semi Bird leaves role in state GOP, citing ‘darkness’ in politics

Former Washington gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird has stepped down from his posts as chairman of the Benton County Republican Party and executive board member of the state Republican Party.

In his resignation letter sent Tuesday, Bird wrote that it was time for him to give all of his time and energy to his family after many years spent dedicated to his nation and community.

“I have been a Republican my entire life, but as a constitutional Christian conservative I have come to realize that the Washington State Republican Party not only operates in conflict with much of its own party platform, but also in conflict with many of my personal values as well,” Bird wrote.

Bird, 63, secured the endorsement of the Washington State Republican Party in the governor’s race earlier this year before getting beat out in the Aug. 6 primary by Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Bob Ferguson. Bird took third place in that race with 11% of the vote.

“I would just say simply: my politics are based in my principles,” Bird told The Spokesman-Review in a phone interview. “My principles are based in my faith. My family and my faith take precedence over the darkness of partisan politics.”

For the past few months, Bird’s position at the helm of the Benton County GOP has stirred controversy, according to a report in the Tri-City Herald.

“In the lead-up to the August primary, two members of his party tried ousting the chairman over an alleged ‘conflict of interest,’” reads the report. He previously served on the Richland School Board but recalled by voters in 2023.

In his resignation letter, Bird thanked his fellow board and party members.