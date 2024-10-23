Florida fugitive who fled trial for child sex crime avoids arrest in North Idaho

A 42-year-old Florida fugitive convicted of a child sex crime escaped from Marshals trying to arrest him Tuesday night in North Idaho, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest Christian B. Fischer in Athol on his out-of-state warrant, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. But he eluded law enforcement on Kelso Lake Road and his whereabouts were unknown Wednesday.

Fischer was arrested in 2022 by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on suspicion of traveling to meet a minor after law enforcement said Fischer used a computer to lure a child for sexual purposes, the Marshals Service said.

Fischer was arrested and possessed condoms, lubricant, rope, narcotics and other sexual-related items.

He showed up for his trial in February while out on bond, but failed to appear in court on the second day of trial, and has been on the run ever since, according to the federal law enforcement agency.

Fischer was ultimately convicted, despite being absent from court proceedings, for traveling to meet a child, according to the release. A Florida court is awaiting his return so he can be sentenced.

Fischer is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound white man with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Fischer is also known to dress like a woman, the release said.

Christian Fischer (Courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service)

Anyone with information on Fischer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the local U.S. Marshals Service office at (208) 518-4024, the USMS Communication Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or USMS tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.