Girl hurt in attack that killed 5 near Fall City released from hospital

By Lauren Girgis Seattle Times

SEATTLE – An 11-year-old girl who was injured in an attack in which five others were killed was released from Harborview Medical Center on Tuesday night, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Her parents, Sarah and Mark Humiston, were identified by one of their kids’ youth soccer coaches at a vigil Tuesday. Police say a 15-year-old who is apparently part of the family killed them and three of their children in their home by Lake Alice.

Property records show the Humistons bought the house in 2019.

Mark Humiston worked at Hargis Engineers as an electrical engineer, according to a statement from the firm.

“We are blindsided and saddened by the tragic events that have led to the loss of a respected colleague, mentor, and friend, as well as the loss of immediate family members,” the statement said. “Mark’s leadership and vision were integral within our firm, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his surviving family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The judge ordered that the suspect not have contact with his immediate family, specifying the initials of one surviving family member.

The Seattle Times typically does not name suspects until they have been charged and does not name juvenile respondents unless they are charged as adults.

King County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Mellis described a “chaotic scene” inside the home Monday and said firearms were involved, but the family members’ causes of death have not been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mellis did not identify the children’s ages or genders. He declined to comment on whether the incident involved parents and their children, but said it appears the suspect and victims were family.

Prosecutors expect to make a charging decision by Thursday. The boy does not have a previous recorded criminal history.

King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, whose district includes Fall City, said in a statement Tuesday that five of seven family members were killed.

“At this time, I ask you to join me in holding all family members, the community members of Lake Alice and Fall City, and others impacted by this terrible situation, in your heart with prayers of peace and healing,” she said in the statement.

Seattle Times staff reporters Caitlyn Freeman and Sara Jean Green contributed to this story.