Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep girls soccer clinches GSL title with win; University’s Carsyn Gildehaus scores hat trick

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 0: Jennah Wanner scored a pair of goals and assisted on the third and the Bullpups (11-3-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-9, 3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A finale. Gonzaga Prep secured the GSL regular-season title with 22 points. Maddison Merlino made three saves in the second half for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 2, Ridgeline 1 (SO): Keegan Tee scored the tying goal in 80th minute and added a goal in the shootout and the visiting Tigers (11-3-2, 7-2) edged the Falcons (7-6-2, 6-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Claire Lamoreaux scored in regulation for Ridgeline.

University 4, Central Valley 1: Carsyn Gildehaus scored a hat trick and the Titans (8-6-1, 4-5) defeated the visiting Bears (1-11-1, 1-8). Avery Bringhurst scored for CV.

Mt. Spokane 2, Mead 0: Bre Caul scored an insurance goal in the 75th minute and the visiting Wildcats (11-2, 7-2) beat the Panthers (6-7-2, 4-5). Kenzie Shuler made two saves in the shutout and Avery Davidson had a first-half goal for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 3, Shadle Park 0:The Saxons (8-7, 5-4) blanked the Highlanders (3-13, 0-9). Details were unavailable.