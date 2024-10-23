WSU adds second game against Oregon State to 2025 schedule, which now has 10 announced contests

PULLMAN – Washington State and Oregon State will meet twice next year.

The Cougars have scheduled a second game against the Beavers for the 2025 season, according to a Wednesday release, setting the first contest for Nov. 1 in Corvallis and the second on Nov. 29 in Pullman, where the teams were already scheduled to play.

It’s the programs’ first single-season home-and-home since 1945.

WSU’s competition against the rebuilt Pac-12 will begin in 2026. The Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement that provided WSU and Oregon State games for this season will not continue next year, which is forcing the Cougars to fill out their 2025 schedule with opponents from around the country – in this case in the same part of the country.

The Cougs have won nine of the past 10 meetings with the Beavers, including a 38-35 win last season in Pullman.

It’s the 10th announced game on WSU’s 2025 schedule, which has just two openings.

The schedule :

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 13 at North Texas

Sept. 20 vs. Washington

Sept. 27 at Virginia

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss

Oct. 25 vs. Toledo

Nov. 1 at Oregon State

Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 29 vs. Oregon State

It’s unclear if WSU is planning a bye week for the Saturday between the Virginia or Ole Miss games, or if the Cougars are searching for a game for that week.

The new-look Pac-12 includes WSU, Oregon State, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Gonzaga (basketball only), Fresno State and Utah State. The conference needs eight football members to compete as an FBS conference, per NCAA rules, forcing conference commissioner Theresa Gould to find at least one more member.