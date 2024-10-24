Ex-model says Donald Trump groped her after Jeffrey Epstein introduced them

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

A former model said Donald Trump sexually harassed her after Jeffrey Epstein introduced the two of them in 1993.

Stacey Williams, a professional model at the time, said she met the former president in Trump Tower, where he grabbed her and put his hands “all over my breasts,” waist and butt, the Guardian reported.

“I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me,” she told the outlet in an interview published Wednesday. “And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat.”

Trump’s presidential campaign denied the allegations and said they were planted by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. Williams had previously spoken vaguely in social media posts about Trump abusing her but had never described their full interaction.

She provided the Guardian with a postcard from Palm Beach, Florida, that she said she received from Trump. It read, “Stacey — Your home away from home. Love, Donald.”

More than 20 women have accused Trump of sexual assault and harassment, and his friendship with Epstein has been well chronicled.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years — terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

As president, Trump claimed he and Epstein had a falling out in the early 2000s and that they hadn’t spoken for 15 years. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan prison in August 2019.

Trump, 78, was also found liable in civil court for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay $5 million.