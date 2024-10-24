For muggles and wizards alike, Spokane Symphony to play the music of Harry Potter

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony is ringing in the Halloween season with a comprehensive Harry Potter experience.

The renowned Spokane Symphony will again bring the magic of the Harry Potter films alive, along with many other Halloween classics, just in time for the holiday.

Shira Samuels-Shragg, former assistant conductor for the Spokane Symphony and current assistant conductor for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, will lead favorite songs including John Williams’ “Hedwig’s Theme” and “Dobby the House Elf” as well as Patrick Doyle’s “The Goblet of Fire.” Other spooky hits include James Newton Howard’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” John Powell’s “How to Train Your Dragon Suite” and Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.”

The Spokane Symphony Chorale, under the direction of Meg Stohlman, will join the orchestra for “Double Trouble” and “My Love is Always Here,” two Harry Potter film tunes.

The Fox Theater will bring a taste of Diagon Alley to its lobby, where it will feature many vendors before and after the show. Vendors will include snacks, crafts, wands, jewelry, gnomes and a themed photo booth, perfect for showing off one’s robes (which wizards are encouraged to wear), and more.

The symphony will host “The Music of Harry Potter and Other Halloween Favorites” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets starting at $28 can be purchased at foxtheaterspokane.org.